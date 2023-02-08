Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Saudi HR-tech startup palm.hr raises $5M in pre-series A round

By Pooja Rajkumari
February 08, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 08 2023 08:06:46 GMT+0000
Saudi HR-tech startup palm.hr raises $5M in pre-series A round
The company will use the funds to scale its product and expand regionally.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Saudi HR-tech platform palm.hr has raised $5 million in its pre-series A round co-led by Speedinvest and Raed Ventures with participation from MENA-focussed Wamda Capital.

The company will use the funds to scale its product offerings and ramp up hiring to support its customer acquisition efforts. It also aims to expand across Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE.z

The investment also marks Europe-based early-stage investor Speedinvest's entry into Saudi Arabia.

1167 people loved this story

DIFC Talent Week to empower Emirati talent, offer employment opportunities

Launched in 2019 by Richard Schrems, Christoph Czichna and Dragan Nikolic, palm.hr was built to support the Saudi Vision 2030, empowering businesses with technology to attract, develop and retain employees. Employees in companies such as Saudi Venture Capital, Mozn, Jeeny, Rabbit and more use palm.hr.

The company’s platform can be configured to meet local labour laws and employment regulations in different markets across the region. It has a single platform for workforce data and management and includes features for employee engagement, payroll, insurance, documentation, and more. For multinational businesses in the region, it also has a built-in multi-currency feature to support international payments. 

1303 people loved this story

Morocco-based ecommerce startup Chari raises $1M from Orange Ventures

In Saudi Arabia, palm.hr also has integrated with government services such as Mudad, The General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI), and Muqeem.

Palm.hr is available for users on desktops, with mobile applications available for both Android and iOS users. 

For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Lendingkart acquires personal loans platform Upwards

Travellers from G20 nations can use UPI for payments in India: RBI

‘The pandemic has triggered gender-regressive outcomes’ – 20 quotes from India’s COVID-19 journey

Zomato's dining head quits; joins Sequoia-backed health startup

Daily Capsule
Lending apps in govt’s crosshairs
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Travellers from G20 nations can use UPI for payments in India: RBI

‘The pandemic has triggered gender-regressive outcomes’ – 20 quotes from India’s COVID-19 journey

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 8, 2023)

Karnataka HC grants interim stay to Flipkart India on demand exceeding Rs.1100 Cr