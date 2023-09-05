Saudi PIF’s Jada partners with Aliph Capital to boost SMEs

Jada Fund of Funds Company, a subsidiary of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), has joined hands with Aliph Capital to back small- and medium-sized companies across the country.

According to a press release on Zawya, Jada plans to invest in Aliph Capital's GCC-focused fund Aliph Fund I.

"Our alliance with Aliph Capital reflects a joint objective: to bolster SMEs, an integral component of Saudi Arabia's economic framework, and to equip them with capital, talent, and technology,” Bandr Alhomaly, CEO of Jada Fund of Funds, said.

“We believe that strong managers play a key role by applying their expertise in selecting good assets and guiding portfolio companies towards contributing to Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification objectives,” Alhomaly added.

The fund, anchored by Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company ADQ, targets high-quality mid-sized companies across the GCC. It is closely aligned with Jada's objectives, adopting a proactive approach centred on value creation and digital transformation.

“The potential of SMEs within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is vast, and I am delighted that Aliph Capital has the opportunity to play an impactful role in realising that opportunity,” Al Lawati, Founder and CEO of Aliph Capital, said.

Founded by Huda Al-Lawati in 2021, Aliph Capital is an Abu Dhabi Global Market-based private equity fund manager focused on mid-market and emerging high-growth companies in the GCC. The alternative investment manager is targeting $250 million in commitments.

In October 2022, the fund's GCC-focused Aliph Fund I secured a $125 million investment from ADQ.

