Just In

Saudi PIF’s Jada partners with Aliph Capital to boost SMEs

The fund, anchored by Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company ADQ, targets high-quality mid-sized companies across the GCC region.

Pooja Malik486 Stories
Saudi PIF’s Jada partners with Aliph Capital to boost SMEs

Tuesday September 05, 2023,

2 min Read

Jada Fund of Funds Company, a subsidiary of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), has joined hands with Aliph Capital to back small- and medium-sized companies across the country.

According to a press release on Zawya, Jada plans to invest in Aliph Capital's GCC-focused fund Aliph Fund I.

"Our alliance with Aliph Capital reflects a joint objective: to bolster SMEs, an integral component of Saudi Arabia's economic framework, and to equip them with capital, talent, and technology,” Bandr Alhomaly, CEO of Jada Fund of Funds, said.

Agri-Nutrients SABIC partners with ADM, BiOWiSH to support sustainable agriculture

Agri-Nutrients SABIC partners with ADM, BiOWiSH to support sustainable agriculture

“We believe that strong managers play a key role by applying their expertise in selecting good assets and guiding portfolio companies towards contributing to Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification objectives,” Alhomaly added.

The fund, anchored by Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company ADQ, targets high-quality mid-sized companies across the GCC. It is closely aligned with Jada's objectives, adopting a proactive approach centred on value creation and digital transformation.

“The potential of SMEs within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is vast, and I am delighted that Aliph Capital has the opportunity to play an impactful role in realising that opportunity,” Al Lawati, Founder and CEO of Aliph Capital, said.

Founded by Huda Al-Lawati in 2021, Aliph Capital is an Abu Dhabi Global Market-based private equity fund manager focused on mid-market and emerging high-growth companies in the GCC. The alternative investment manager is targeting $250 million in commitments.

In October 2022, the fund's GCC-focused Aliph Fund I secured a $125 million investment from ADQ.

For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected].


Edited by Suman Singh

