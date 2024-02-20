Saudi's PIESHIP bags undisclosed pre-seed round

PIESHIP, a Saudi-based company, has secured an undisclosed pre-seed investment round from SEEDRA Ventures, Nama Ventures, and angel investors.

The company plans to invest in business growth, research and development, create new products and services, and contribute to the sector's growth.

"We're experiencing a continuous rise in the ecommerce market, logistical services that cater to this booming industry are of high significance, we are confident that PIESHIP is well-positioned to provide the best technical solutions to help logistics companies keep pace with the market," said Haitham Alforaih, Co-founder and CEO of SEEDRA Ventures.

PIESHIP, founded in 2023 by Nasser Alharthi, Musaed Al-Amri, and Mohammed Mohsen, specialises in warehouse management solutions, a shipments delivery application, and logistics services.

"We provides innovative solutions in the logistics sector to improve the last-mile delivery companies' experience, aiming to deliver shipments faster with practical communication tools with customers. We have also enabled delivery companies to increase the efficiency of delivery representatives by creating an effective competitive environment among employees," said Nasser Alharthi, Founder and CEO.

The company was selected as one of the top 20 projects in the first cohort of the National Technology Development Programme's MVPlab initiative.





