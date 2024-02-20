Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Just In

Saudi's PIESHIP bags undisclosed pre-seed round

The company plans to invest in business growth, research and development, create new products and services, and contribute to the sector's growth.

Gulf YourStory67 Stories
Saudi's PIESHIP bags undisclosed pre-seed round

Tuesday February 20, 2024,

1 min Read

PIESHIP, a Saudi-based company, has secured an undisclosed pre-seed investment round from SEEDRA Ventures, Nama Ventures, and angel investors.

The company plans to invest in business growth, research and development, create new products and services, and contribute to the sector's growth.

"We're experiencing a continuous rise in the ecommerce market, logistical services that cater to this booming industry are of high significance, we are confident that PIESHIP is well-positioned to provide the best technical solutions to help logistics companies keep pace with the market," said Haitham Alforaih, Co-founder and CEO of SEEDRA Ventures.

PIESHIP, founded in 2023 by Nasser Alharthi, Musaed Al-Amri, and Mohammed Mohsen, specialises in warehouse management solutions, a shipments delivery application, and logistics services.

1095 people loved this story

DFDF participates in $300M second close of Partech Africa II

"We provides innovative solutions in the logistics sector to improve the last-mile delivery companies' experience, aiming to deliver shipments faster with practical communication tools with customers. We have also enabled delivery companies to increase the efficiency of delivery representatives by creating an effective competitive environment among employees," said Nasser Alharthi, Founder and CEO.

The company was selected as one of the top 20 projects in the first cohort of the National Technology Development Programme's MVPlab initiative.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected].


Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

News

Edtech firm BYJU'S vacates 4 lakh sq ft office space in Bengaluru

3

AI Gen

Drunk Elephant: A Success Story of Doom?

4

AI Gen

Ashneer Grover's Take on Modern Workplaces: A Call for Change

5

News

Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (Feb 20, 2024)