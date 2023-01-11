Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Fintech startup InvestSky raises $3.4M, launches social investing platform

By Nikita Bameta
January 11, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 11 2023 14:19:56 GMT+0000
Fintech startup InvestSky raises $3.4M, launches social investing platform
The startup has launched a social investing commission-free platform focused on a "new generation of investors" in the GCC. With it, the users will be able to purchase fractional stocks starting from $1 (3.67 AED).
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Fintech startup InvestSky Financial Limited has raised $3.4 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Emkan Capital. Investors including S3 Ventures, Al-Romaizan Family office, and Jahez Deputy CEO Mishal Al-Mishari, among others participated in the round.


According to a press release shared by Zawya, the startup has launched a social investing commission-free platform focused on a "new generation of investors" in the GCC. The idea is to make investing inclusive, intuitive, and informed.


With the platform, users will be able to purchase fractional stocks starting from $1 (3.67 AED). It will also allow the creation of a collaborative social community for its users.


In addition, the platform will avail market intelligence data to facilitate investors to make decisions that are in line with their investment principles.

Yousef Al Yousefi, Managing Partner at S3 Capital, stated that social investing is set to transform various elements of the fragmented money management market.

Headquartered in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), InvestSky was founded in 2021 by Nitish Mittal and Turki Alshaikh. It possesses a category 4 license with retail endorsement from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

WorkIndia raises $12M in a pre-Series B round led by SBI Holdings, founding family of Nintendo and others

Proptech startup Brick&Bolt raises $10M from Accel and Celesta Capital

The Bengal Famine: How the British engineered the worst genocide in human history for profit

Live-commerce platform Peepul Tree raises $6M in seed funding led by Elevar Equity

Daily Capsule
BrowserStack India posts impressive earnings
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[YS Exclusive] Meet Aseem Ghavri, Ashneer Grover’s secret co-founder at Third Unicorn

Cigniti Technologies forms partnership with LambdaTest

Cashify earns Rs 498 Cr revenue from operations in FY22

Edtech unicorn LEAD raises $20M in debt from venture debt firms, banks

Crypto exchange WazirX posts Rs 823 Cr revenue in FY22

White-collar hiring activities rise 4% in December: Report