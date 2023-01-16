Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Spend management platform Alaan raises $4.5M in pre-Series A funding round

By Pooja Rajkumari
January 16, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 16 2023 12:31:17 GMT+0000
Spend management platform Alaan raises $4.5M in pre-Series A funding round
The round was led by Presight Capital and Y-Combinator and also saw the participation of angel investors.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

UAE-based spend management platform Alaan has raised a pre-Series A funding of $4.5 million, taking its total funding to $7 million. The round was led by Presight Capital and Y-Combinator and also saw the participation of angel investors.


Alaan plans to utilise the funds to expand across GCC, Forbes Middle East has reported. It also plans to enhance its product with new features, such as automated invoice payments of domestic and international suppliers.


Founded in 2021 by Parthi Duraisamy and Karun Kurien, Alaan is a spend management platform that caters to Middle East-based businesses. It strives to help businesses manage spending through corporate cards and automated invoice payments, instantly issuing physical and virtual cards for e-commerce transactions, government services, SaaS subscriptions, vendor payments, and in-store purchases.

1573 people loved this story

MENA startups see 13% rise in funding in 2022

According to a report by Strategy&, the growth in the Middle Eastern fintech ecosystem in 2022 was driven by UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Bahrain, which launched initiatives such as free zones and regulatory sandboxes and adopted artificial intelligence.

1246 people loved this story

DFM, DWTC partner to host MENA IPO Summit – Dubai 2023


In 2022, fintech startups in the region raised $2.4 billion across 351 deals, according to data from MAGNiTT. Among the 13 mega deals in emerging venture markets, four were related to fintech.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How Upsale, India's first AI-based restaurant interactive menu is all set to revolutionise the $68B HoReCa industry

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 16, 2023)

Beyond Unicorn dreams: the many paths to the entrepreneurship journey

Flatheads’ Ganesh Balakrishnan from down but not out to up and about

Daily Capsule
This National Startup Day, look ahead to the future
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Darwinbox aims to achieve $100M ARR by 2025 with Microsoft partnership

Beyond Unicorn dreams: the many paths to the entrepreneurship journey

Locad, Zlade, Crepdog Crew among others raise capital

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 16, 2023)

How SAP is helping India's startups reach the next level in their scale-up journey

Gaming studios front a new ‘unofficial’ lobby distinct from makers of poker and rummy