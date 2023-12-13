C.live is looking to transform the future of live streaming in UAE

Live streaming has changed the way people interact with one another and experience live events such as sports, events, and concerts. It is not just a tool, but is helping creators, businesses, and individuals transform content into an engaging experience.

By leveraging this trend, brands and marketers can create authentic experiences, interactive Q&A sessions, and influencer collaborations—all while transcending geographical limitations.

According to Grand View Research, the global video streaming market was valued at $89.03 billion in 2022, and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5% from 2023 to 2030.

To bring together unexplored moments and the eager audience yearning to be a part of such events, Sheikh Abdullah Abdulaziz Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Land Department and Ajman Tourism, started ﻿C.live﻿ in March 2023.

“It was during a jet ski competition, where the costs to stream the event to the fans were prohibitive, the inspiration for C.live came,’’ Nazim Musthafa, Head of Product, C.live tells YS Gulf.

Ajman-based C.live is a live streaming platform that is focused on events and activities, where users can view and stream events, and streamers get to monetise their content as well.

“Countless events and activities unfold around us daily, yet many enthusiasts (fans and audiences) miss out on these experiences due to various constraints like venue capacity, event location, and limited marketing reach,” he says.

Streaming live events

The platform focuses on diverse content, including professional events, sports, entertainment, community events, educational broadcasts, fitness sessions, and daily vlogs.

“We as a platform aim to revolutionise the way events and activities are experienced by bringing them directly to audiences through live video streaming,” says Musthafa.

C.live app

The platform has received over 100,000 views so far, and is currently in the pre-revenue stage.

“At core, we aim to mutate the way people experience world events and activities by bringing them directly to their devices. Also, to create an accessible digital realm where users can enjoy captivating performances, immersive experiences, and engaging happenings from their own space,” he says.

Powering seamless streaming

C.live has two types of users--professional streamers and community streamers. Community streamers stream through the mobile app, while professional streamers need to undergo an approval process to gain access to the streaming dashboard.

On the platform, users get both free and paid content. The person who is streaming the event can decide to keep the content free or paid. The content can also be viewed by users later, while streaming and interaction are restricted to only those users who are logged-in.

The interaction happens real-time. So, while the broadcasting is happening, users can interact with each other in the comment section.

“With C.live, we aim to deliver content to audiences at the comfort of their phone or laptop. On the other hand, we also help event organisers and content creators generate revenue by live streaming their event on our platform,” adds Musthafa.

The platform uses a dual revenue model, allowing content creators and streamers to generate revenue through commission on pay-per-view content, ranging from 10% to 20%, and ad revenue. It is expecting to generate $2 million in revenue by the end of 2024.

Nazim Musthafa, Head of Product, C.live

C.live has a six-member team, and has garnered more than 30,000 Android downloads and 5,000 iOS downloads in a short span of time.

Some of the prominent events showcased by the platform so far include Liwa Dates and Honey Festival, Al Wasl Sports Clubs matches, Pocari Sweat Football League, and 1trepreneur Founders Meetup at Shera Sharjah, showcasing its diverse offerings.

C.live stands out from competitors such as Twitch and YouTube due to its focus on live events and pay-per-view model. It indirectly competes with social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok with live streaming.

The startup has been selected for mentoring and growth under the Huawei Start Program, which supports startups worldwide by providing technologies, resources, and sales enablement to help build, innovate, and scale.

Currently, the platform livestreams events that are held only in the UAE.

Plans ahead

The video streaming market in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is expected to generate revenue of $157.10 million by 2023, with a CAGR of 5.75%, resulting in a market volume of $196.50 million by 2027, says a report by Statista.

Having been bootstrapped with $163,000, C.live is looking to raise a seed round of funding to fuel growth.

It is also planning to expand to Saudi Arabia and is set to introduce an advanced AI system geared towards gathering user insights and elevating interactive features for an enhanced user experience.

The startup also plans to develop an ad management platform specifically designed for publishers.





For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at

[email protected].



