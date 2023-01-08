Menu
SteelFab 2023 to begin tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

By Pooja Rajkumari
January 08, 2023, Updated on : Sun Jan 08 2023 12:40:19 GMT+0000
SteelFab 2023 to begin tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah
The five-day event will bring together more than 200 companies from 33 countries.
SteelFab 2023 exhibition is all set to launch at Expo Centre Sharjah on Monday. Organised by ECS in partnership with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the five-day event will bring together more than 200 companies from 33 countries.


As per the official press note, the exhibition will give a platform for the latest global products, solutions, and technologies in the steel industry, and will be presented by commercial and industrial companies from countries like the UK, China, Italy, India, Germany, and Turkey.

The event will have discussion sessions and seminars that will introduce the industry's local and international players, as well as experts and specialists. Discussions will surround around opinions and experiences on the sector's most important topics such as the future of the steel industry, sustainability, changes in the steel forming and fabrication industry, and the latest global developments.


The exhibition will also launch the Best Welder @SteelFab competition, organised by the ECS in cooperation with ESAB and the Middle East Industrial Training Institute (MEITI). The competition aims at promoting excellence in welding among professionals from all the companies that are participating in the exhibition.

The event will help companies and factories looking for latest technologies and advanced equipment that provide a quick return on investment and save costs for manufacturers of various types of structures, metal sheets, and sections.

Edited by Megha Reddy

