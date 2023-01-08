Dubai-based Hallatec aims to be a one-stop shop for tech services

Setting up a physical office can be a real pain as businesses have to reach out to different contractors for different tech and communication services.





Enter Hallatec, a tech solutions provider, which promises to be a one-stop shop for all tech and communication services—information technology, audio-visual services, and security solutions—and enable seamless tech interoperability between them.





“Let’s say a company is setting up a meeting room. Instead of calling different contractors and suppliers for hardware installation, security services, and network solutions, all they need to do is use the Hallatec platform, explains Farhaan Feroz, Co-founder and CTO of Hallatec. "We are enabling cross-compatibility of information technology, security, and audio-visual services."





Started in November 2021 by Farhaan Feroz and his friend Farhan Hakeem, Dubai-based Hallatec provides customised tech and IT solutions to clients, including SMEs, enterprises, and prosumers, via a web-based platform.





The solutions offered by the bootstrapped startup include server installation, cyber security, cloud setup, meeting/conference room solutions, smart classroom solutions, automatic number plate recognition, CCTV setup, and intercom systems.





The Hallatec team helps clients with the installation of hardware, such as routers and projectors, and the related software and firewalls. The startup is backed and mentored by Ztartup, a Dubai-based business incubator.

1223 people loved this story Hajj Expo 2023 to be held in Jan 9-12





Starting up

Prior to starting up, Hakeem was taking care of his family business in the education sector, before he decided to start a company in the technology sector. Feroz, a Birmingham City University alumnus, joined him, bringing his technological expertise to the table. Feroz had worked with Dubai-based tech companies such as MORE Datarecovery, Pinnacle Smart Technologies, and AVCOM Technologies.





The experience of working and operating businesses in the region helped the tech enthusiasts establish Hallatec.





“Although we set base in November 2021, it took us almost six to seven months to go through case studies, multiple business ideas, and business models to find the problems that needed solving,” says Hakeem.





1791 people loved this story Saudi Arabia announces 10 regulations to develop tourism industry

Business model

Hallatec’s founders say the solutions offered by the company are not the same for everyone and they depend on the needs of the clients.





“We customise the solution for each client, sit with them and explain to them why they are facing the issues, educate the customers on how to use the solution, and then deploy the solution,” says Hakeem.





Hallatec has adopted a one-time deployment model instead of an annual maintenance model. The deployment also includes permanent service support to the clients.

Consultation charges range from $30 to $3,000. The co-founders say they have worked on projects priced between AED 25,000 and AED 900,000.

1965 people loved this story Bypassing brokers: Realiste's AI engine makes real estate investing smarter and easier

Market scope and future plans

According to Frost & Sullivan, the Middle Eastern ICT (information and communications technologies) market will reach $95.05 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 2.4%, driven by government initiatives for digital transformation and enterprises embracing disruptive technologies.





Hallatec hopes to leverage the opportunities in the growing ICT market in the region.





The startup competes with companies such as Deloitte, Capgemini, Accenture, and Wipro. Its future plans include developing a custom subscription-based software for security.