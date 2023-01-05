Dubai-based iTeller lists on LBank exchange platform

Dubai-based iTeller has listed their token ITLR on the cryptocurrency exchange platform LBank. Traders can now buy and sell ITLR tokens on the platform using bitcoin, ethereum and tether (USDT).





The ITLR token would be less expensive for overseas payments, a statement read.

iTeller has a total supply of 10 Billion ITLR tokens, according to a report by Bitcointist. The report also mentioned that iTeller would deploy iTeller token ATMs across Dubai, London, Australia and other regions. These will allow customers to remit or send crypto funds to any country and exchange crypto with fiat money in real time.





A survey by blockchain analytics platform Chainalysis mentioned that MENA countries have the fastest-growing cryptocurrency industry in the world. It accounted for 9.2% of global digital currency transactions from July 2021 to June 2022.

The young, tech-savvy population of the GCC have been the main reason behind the growing popularity of crypto in the region.