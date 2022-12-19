Menu
Infracorp to be lead partner for Sustainability Forum Middle East inaugural edition

By Pooja Rajkumari
December 19, 2022, Updated on : Mon Dec 19 2022 05:48:57 GMT+0000
Infracorp to be lead partner for Sustainability Forum Middle East inaugural edition
The forum, to be held on January 12 in Bahrain, will bring together leaders of MENA's private and public sectors and international sustainability experts to discuss the decarbonisation efforts of the region.
Sustainability Forum Middle East has announced Infracorp as the lead partner for sustainable infrastructure for the upcoming inaugural edition of the sustainability forum titled 'Business Transition to Net-Zero – the Path Towards a Successful Low-Carbon Future'.


The forum, which is set to gather more than 300 public and private sector leaders and international sustainability experts of MENA, will discuss the region’s decarbonisation efforts and ways to drive climate action. It will take place on January 12 in Bahrain.


Sustainability Forum Middle East is a body that works on building sustainability efforts in the region. Infracorp is a sustainable infrastructure and development platform that helps accelerate growth and investment into sustainable infrastructure assets across the MENA region.


The partnership was announced at Infracorp’s headquarters at Bahrain Harbour in the presence of Infracorp CEO and board member, Majed Al Khan, and Zahraa Taher, Managing Director, FinMark Communications, and the forum’s founder and organiser.


As the lead partner in the forum, Infracorp will share its vision for a more sustainable future and the greener ecosystems it is building across real estate and infrastructure, said a statement on Zawya. It will also share insights on sustainable financing.

Dubai Chambers hosts event to help UAE businesses align to COP28

The forum, which includes keynote addresses, panel sessions, and workshops, would look at financing solutions for businesses and governments to fund the transition towards a sustainable future. Experts will also provide a roundup of the outcomes of the recently concluded COP27 in Egypt and look ahead to COP28, set to take place in the UAE in 2023.


The event’s other supporters include Bahrain Economic Development Board, Standard Chartered, Nogaholding, National Bank of Bahrain, Gulf International Bank, and Forum Partner, Alba.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

