Dubai Chambers hosts event to help UAE businesses align to COP28

By Pooja Rajkumari
December 18, 2022, Updated on : Sun Dec 18 2022 14:15:40 GMT+0000
Dubai Chambers hosts event to help UAE businesses align to COP28
The event discussed the role of the private sector in achieving COP28 objectives.
Dubai Chambers hosted an event to bring together the business community and discuss ways to align with COP28 objectives.


Dubai will be hosting COP28 in November 2023.


A panel discussion hosted speakers from major companies in the UAE who elaborated on the initiatives of their respective company’s sustainability agendas. 


Other plans centred around climate were also discussed, an official press note read.

The panel was moderated by Dr Kamel Mellahi, Senior Manager, Dubai Chamber of Commerce Centre for Responsible Business.


The delegates on the panel included Sabrin Rahma, Director of Domestic Engagements, COP28 UAE; Yasmine Berbir, Head of Sustainability, Nestlé Middle East FZE; Florence Bulte, Chief Sustainability Officer, Chalhoub Group and Raji Hattar, Chief Sustainability Officer, Aramex. 

The UAE has undertaken a host of initiatives to achieve sustainability, carbon neutrality, and environmental preservation. It also has plans to shape an economy based on renewable and clean energy, advanced technologies, and eco-friendly businesses.

