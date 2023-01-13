Menu
Sustainability Forum Middle East nudges private sector to focus on decarbonisation

By Nikita Bameta
January 13, 2023, Updated on : Fri Jan 13 2023 16:54:59 GMT+0000
Sustainability Forum Middle East nudges private sector to focus on decarbonisation
The event was based on the theme “Business Transition to Net-Zero – the Path Towards a Successful Low-Carbon Future” and aimed at accelerating and mobilising private sector efforts towards the region’s decarbonisation.
Sustainability Forum Middle East, which launched its inaugural edition on Thursday, witnessed the presence of over 400 senior decision-makers, sustainability experts, and dignitaries in Bahrain.

Based on the theme “Business Transition to Net-Zero–the Path Towards a Successful Low-Carbon Future”, the event was aimed at accelerating and stirring private sector action on the region’s decarbonisation efforts.

It featured panel discussions with government officials and business and climate leaders. Participants explored national and regional net-zero commitments and the role that the private sector plays in achieving them.

The focus of the event was on providing private sector players with knowledge and practical tools to nudge them towards decarbonisation efforts.

Further, it explored the required partnerships, funding, and regulations that would facilitate the successful and rapid decarbonisation of businesses across economic sectors.    

The sessions highlighted the outcomes of COP27, which was recently held in Egypt, and the pathway towards COP28, set to be held in November 2023 in the UAE.

The forum also extended an opportunity for the attendees over two days to be a part of four workshops. These were delivered by senior representatives from Bahrain Institute for Banking and Finance (BIBF), Deloitte Middle East, EY-Parthenon, and KPMG.


Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

