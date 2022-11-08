Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

KKR to invest $400M in decarbonisation platform Serentica Renewables

By Trisha Medhi
November 08, 2022, Updated on : Tue Nov 08 2022 10:02:48 GMT+0000
KKR to invest $400M in decarbonisation platform Serentica Renewables
Serentica has currently entered three long-term PPAs and is in the process of developing ~1,500 MW of solar and wind power projects across states, including Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Global investment firm KKR on Tuesday announced that it will invest $400 million in Serentica Renewables, a decarbonisation platform that seeks to enable the energy transition by providing complex clean energy solutions for energy-intensive, hard-to-abate industries.


Serentica has currently entered three long-term PPAs and is in the process of developing ~1,500 MW of solar and wind power projects across various states, including Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.


Serentica’s medium term goal is to install 5,000 MW of carbon-free generation capacity coupled with different storage technologies, supply over 16 billion units of clean energy annually, and displace 20 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.


Pratik Agarwal, Director of Serentica Renewables, said, “The world is undergoing a clean energy transition and India is at the forefront of this effort with its ambitious target of 450GW by the year 2030. This investment will allow us to leap ahead in our vision of decarbonising large energy-intensive industries and help in reversing climate change. This transaction is amongst the largest industrial decarbonisation investments in India to date and carries forward the global decarbonisation agenda, which is centre stage at COP27 (2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference).”

Money


1003 people loved this story

[Funding roundup] Assert AI, Dhiway, Sanfe, Meeraq and others raise capital


“Our investment in Serentica reflects KKR’s confidence in India’s renewables sector and our commitment to advancing the energy transition in India. Energy-intensive, heavy-industry companies play an important role in society but have traditionally faced more challenges in meeting energy needs sustainably. With Serentica, we look to support these companies in their decarbonisation objectives. We are delighted to back Serentica through this latest strategic partnership and are excited to develop it into a leading decabonisation platform that can contribute meaningfully to the energy transition requirements that lie ahead of us,” said Hardik Shah, Partner at KKR.


The transaction in Serentica marks KKR’s latest investment in India and the renewables sector. Since 2011, KKR has deployed over $15 billion in equity globally to invest in renewable assets, such as solar and wind, which have an operational power generation capacity of 23 GW, as of December 31, 2021.

Edited by Teja Lele

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Masai School raises $10M in Series B, onboards Mithali Raj, Bhaichung Bhutia as investors

[Funding roundup] Driffle, On2Cook, Symbio Generrics raise capital

doola raises $8M led by Nexus Venture Partners

Meet the impressive line-up of speakers for the Indian SaaS track at TechSparks 2022

Daily Capsule
What is Tata 1MG’s growth strategy?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Quona Capital announces $332M fintech venture fund for investments in emerging markets

Startup funding and news updates: daily roundup (November 8, 2022)

[Funding roundup] Driffle, On2Cook, Symbio Generrics raise capital

Sale of electric cars surged 268%: smallcase subsidiary report

doola raises $8M led by Nexus Venture Partners

Zoho announces new R&D investments, crosses $1B in revenue