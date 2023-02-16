The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority launched three food delivery robots in a gated community in Dubai Silicon Oasis.

The robots—also known as talabots— will travel within a three-kilometre radius within this gated community, with a target to deliver food in 15 minutes delivery time between restaurant partners and residences within this neighbourhood, as per a report by Gulf Business.

The initiative is in partnership with Talabat UAE and the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ).

The robots do not have any facial recognition features and will protect people's identities by blurring their faces. With in-built sensors and algorithms, the robots can navigate the surroundings and detect barriers in their pathway, while maintaining a safe distance from toddlers and pets.

With the help of the Talabat integrated app, customers can also track the robot's journey and receive notifications upon arrival.

Talabat launched its first autonomous delivery robots at Expo 2020 Dubai in partnership with the Terminus Group. The robots transported orders from Talabat’s cloud kitchen to customers at designated drop-off points within the Expo site.

The pilot launch is a part of the entities’ efforts to encourage the use of zero-emission modes of delivery and is in line with Dubai’s efforts to transform 25% of all modes of transportation to being smart and driverless by 2030.





