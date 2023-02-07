Menu
Tarabut Gateway, Tamam sign partnership at LEAP 2023

By Nikita Bameta
February 07, 2023, Updated on : Tue Feb 07 2023 12:17:34 GMT+0000
Tarabut Gateway, Tamam sign partnership at LEAP 2023
This partnership is expected to increase the availability and ease of accessibility of microloans—from merchants and businesses to consumers.
Tarabut Gateway, MENA’s regulated open banking platform, has partnered with Tamam, a Saudi-based micro-lending service provider, at the ongoing LEAP tech conference 2023.

Tarabut Gateway will provide Tamam with Account Information Services (AIS), which will be enabled through its 'TG Connect' product. This will also lend Tamam access to consensual real-time financial data.

Tarabut's open banking platform's infrastructure allows banks and fintechs to network and partner.

1587 people loved this story

These women are bridging the gender gap in the tech sector in MENA

Tamam, a subsidiary of MENA-based telecom company Zain, will also be able to leverage TG Connect's banking data to expand its offerings for end users, as per a press release shared by Zawya.

Tarabut Gateway will strengthen Tamam’s service offerings with tools for assessing customer data, stated Abdulla Almoayed, Chief Executive Officer of Tarabut Gateway.

Tarabut’s income verification product will also provide Tamam with a streamlined verification process for loan applicants' incomes and reach a broader audience.

This partnership is expected to increase the availability and ease of accessibility of microloans—from merchants and businesses to consumers, added Abdulla Almoayed.

Technology event LEAP is taking place in Riyadh Front Expo Centre, Saudi Arabia. The four-day event started yesterday, February 6, and will continue until February 9.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Kanishk Singh

