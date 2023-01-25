Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Terra Drone raises $14M from Aramco's Wa'ed Ventures

By Nikita Bameta
January 25, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 25 2023 12:16:14 GMT+0000
Terra Drone raises $14M from Aramco's Wa'ed Ventures
The company will establish a new subsidiary called Terra Drone Arabia, which will facilitate operations to conduct drone surveys, unmanned traffic management (UTM), and inspections in Saudi Arabia.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Tokyo-based ﻿Terra Drone﻿ Corporation, a drone and urban air mobility (UAM) technology provider, has raised $14 million in funding from Wa'ed Ventures, the venture capital (VC) arm of Aramco.


Terra Drone will use the funding to establish Terra Drone Arabia, a new subsidiary in Saudi Arabia that is in line with Saudi's "Vision 2030", said a press note shared by Zawya.


The Vision 2030 was announced in 2016 and is aimed at stimulating economic transformation in Saudi Arabia by reducing hydrocarbon dependence.


Terra Drone's new subsidiary will facilitate operations to conduct drone surveys, unmanned traffic management (UTM), and inspections in Saudi Arabia. It will also provide oil-gas inspection services in the country.

1542 people loved this story

India-UAE Partnership Summit examines bilateral business opportunities


Terra Drone Arabia will also help the company, which is counted among the top two drone service providers in the world, to further its expansion globally. Currently, the company provides drone and UAM solutions to 10 countries globally.


The investment in Terra Drone Corporation is Wa'ed Ventures' first investment in an Asian startup.

For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

ShareChat Co-founders Farid Ahsan, Bhanu Pratap Singh step aside from their active roles

Content management platform Rigi raises $12M

Every one in four Indians concerned about job layoff: Survey

Ankiti Bose-founded Zilingo set for liquidation: Report

Daily Capsule
Will Budget 2023 accelerate Digital India?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

ShareChat Co-founders Farid Ahsan, Bhanu Pratap Singh step aside from their active roles

Every one in four Indians concerned about job layoff: Survey

EV startup Ultraviolette's FY22 loss widens to Rs 1.81 Cr as expenses rise

SEBI asks fintech platform PayMate India to refile IPO

CarTrade Tech shares gain on positive Q3 results

How Pickrr has created an ecosystem of innovative logistical-tech products