Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

India-UAE Partnership Summit examines bilateral business opportunities

By Nikita Bameta
January 24, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 24 2023 17:33:13 GMT+0000
India-UAE Partnership Summit examines bilateral business opportunities
Held on January 24, the summit focused on India and UAE's economic relationship and examined business opportunities in manufacturing and startups, healthcare, agritech and food processing, investment, and fintech.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The India-UAE Partnership Summit was held in Dubai on January 24 at the headquarters of Dubai Chambers.


The summit began with a call from the officials in India and the UAE for forming novel economic partnerships that can foster strategic development plans. It is aimed at developing a mutual understanding and trade links between the two countries.


The event focused on the state of India and UAE's economic relationship and examined bilateral business opportunities in segments including manufacturing and startups, healthcare, agritech and food processing, investment, and fintech.


It explored opportunities in segments including manufacturing, agro-industries, emerging enterprises, food and financial technologies.

The conference was inaugurated by Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry. He noted that the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) has stimulated natural growth in sectors including food and agriculture products, gems, and jewellery.
.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India

1709 people loved this story

Abu Dhabi set to host Fortune Global Forum 2023

He also mentioned that India is expecting to see its exports reach $1 trillion, adding that bilateral trade will significantly aid the UAE's efforts to double its economy in the coming decade, by 2033.


The Indian minister also added that closer collaboration and entrepreneurial spirit will benefit the two nations. He also highlighted several cooperation prospects, comprising the rupee-dirham trade, leveraging the two nations' startup ecosystems, the virtual trade corridor, and the food corridor.


Sectors including connectivity infrastructure, textiles, waste management, and green energy were regarded as key opportunity areas.

1175 people loved this story

Zayed Sustainability Prize 2024 is now open for submissions

Over 11,000 India-based companies joined the Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2022. This brought the total number of Indian companies within the Chamber to over 83,000. This was highlighted by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers.


Dubai Chamber of Commerce is one of three chambers that is operating under Dubai Chambers.


The summit was organised by the International Business Linkage Forum (IBLF) in collaboration with Dubai International Chamber.


The bilateral trade is expected to reach $88 billion in 2022-23, highlighted Rajiv Podar, Chairman of IBLF.

He also added that CEPA is focused on the SME segment.


For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Ankiti Bose-founded Zilingo set for liquidation: Report

Innovaccer lays off around 15% of its workforce

Will Budget 2023 accelerate Digital India?

Content management platform Rigi raises $12M

Daily Capsule
Will Budget 2023 accelerate Digital India?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Will Budget 2023 accelerate Digital India?

Budget 2023: Agritech startups seek stable export policy, increased digitisation

Content management platform Rigi raises $12M

Glance's gaming platform Nostra records 75M MAUs across India, SEA

Rapido losses widens 2.6X to Rs 439 Cr in FY22

JetSynthesys acquires majority stake in Manish Maheshwari's Fanory