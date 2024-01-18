Menu
UAE-based Tumodo bags $35M in pre-seed funding from angel investors

Tumodo plans to use the funds to enhance its presence in the UAE market, facilitate product development, and create new partnership opportunities in the MENA region.

UAE-based Tumodo bags $35M in pre-seed funding from angel investors

Thursday January 18, 2024,

2 min Read

UAE-based Tumodo, a business travel platform, raised $35 million in a pre-seed round led by MENA-focused angel investors.

The startup plans to use the funding to enhance its presence in the UAE market, facilitate product development, and create new partnership opportunities in the MENA region.

"It is important for us to contribute to the MENA business travel market and make its recovery not only one of the fastest in the world but also to make this market the most technologically advanced," said Stan Klyuy, Chief Commercial Officer of Tumodo.

"We help companies set up business processes and optimise the management of travel expenses, enhancing employee productivity and ensuring compliance with travel policies. This allows us to reduce the costs on business travel of our clients by 35% on average," he added.

Founded in 2023, Tumodo is an online B2B travel platform that combines data science, modern design, and world-class service to provide the best business travel experience. Catering to over 100 businesses in the MENA region, Tumodo is connected to major distribution channels, global hotel chains, and more than 400 airlines worldwide.

UAE's Phoenix acquires 25% stake in Lyvely

The platform claims it allows businesses to book flights and hotels for hundreds of employees in just two minutes, with no hidden fees, enhancing transparency and cost management.

The platform is also developing an AI feature for trip organisation and can be integrated into a company's HR systems for improved internal process management.

With over two million accommodation options and integration with major travel services, Tumodo aims to become the leading business travel platform in the region. The company aims to achieve a 100% adoption rate and offers help centres to assist businesses in organising trips and choosing the best options.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected].


Edited by Suman Singh

