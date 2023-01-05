Menu
UAE-based Siddharth Balachandran conferred with Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award

By Press Trust of India
January 05, 2023, Updated on : Thu Jan 05 2023 08:26:51 GMT+0000
UAE-based Siddharth Balachandran conferred with Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award
Balachandran currently serves as the Chairman of India Club. He is also the founding member of the India Club in Dubai and the Patron Governor of the Indian Social and Cultural Centre in Abu Dhabi.
UAE-based Siddharth Balachandran, executive chairman and CEO of Buimerc Corporation, is the winner of this year's Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA).


Balachandran currently serves as the Chairman of India Club. He is also the founding member of the India Club in Dubai and the Patron Governor of the Indian Social and Cultural Centre in Abu Dhabi.


He is a member of the governing board of the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) in Dubai. In addition, he also serves as the Director of Chinmaya International Residential School (CIRS) in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India.


Buimerc Corporation is a diversified multi-region and multi-business conglomerate approved as FPI (Foreign Policy Investment) by SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) as well as a member of the board of governors of PIOCCI (People of Indian Origin Chamber of Commerce and Industry), GCC.


UAE workers to get one year paid leave to set up their own firm in 2023


He completed his schooling at Chinmaya School in Ernakulam, Kerala and is a Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) graduate from Bapuji Institute of Engineering and Technology, Davangere, Mysore University.


Balachandran has also completed a Master's Programme in International Business, at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, New Delhi, in collaboration with P S G Institute of Management, Coimbatore. He completed an Advanced Management Programme from the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.



For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at gulf@yourstory.com.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

