Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

UAE workers to get one year paid leave to set up their own firm in 2023

By Pooja Rajkumari
December 28, 2022, Updated on : Wed Dec 28 2022 05:53:12 GMT+0000
UAE workers to get one year paid leave to set up their own firm in 2023
The new scheme is a part of the "Projects of the 50" initiatives which were announced in July 2022.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Workers in the UAE can now take one-year paid leave to set up their business. Starting on January 2, 2023, the Entrepreneurship Leave for Self-Employment scheme is for UAE national employees of the federal government.


The scheme is a part of the “Projects of the 50” initiatives announced in July this year by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. According to Arabian Business, the scheme will motivate UAE nationals to set up their own companies. Applicants chosen under this scheme will get half their salary during the sabbatical.

1070 people loved this story

Bypassing brokers: Realiste's AI engine makes real estate investing smarter and easier


The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources' website has details regarding the salaries, paid leave duration, and requirements.

 

Workers chosen under the scheme can combine entrepreneurship leave for self-employment, unpaid leave, and annual leave.

1701 people loved this story

Saudi Arabia announces 10 regulations to develop tourism industry


In coordination with the Ministries of Economy, Human Resources and Emiratization, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has also prepared a detailed guide for economic projects and establishments that contribute to the revitalisation of the country’s economy, including details that would help the authorities while considering their employees’ requests for the paid leave.


The Projects of the 50 cover areas such as entrepreneurship, economy, advanced skills, space, digital economy, and advanced technologies.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

On compounding money, skills and value: Nithin Kamath’s not-so-secret sauce to improving your odds

Top 10 Startup Bharat stories that wrested attention this year

Agritech startup Ecozen raises $10M from Nuveen Global Fund

How was the year 2022 for the EV sector?

Daily Capsule
Fintech’s direct lending puzzle
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Majority of employers in manufacturing sector keen to hire in Q4: Report

Capital, capacity, connections: Top 70 quotes of 2022 on investors and founder relations

‘If you work with passion, you can beat every naysayer’ – 40 inspiring quotes of 2022 on motivation and change

Fintech’s direct lending puzzle

How was the year 2022 for the EV sector?

Fintechs may find it tough to piece together direct lending puzzle in 2023