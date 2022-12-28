UAE workers to get one year paid leave to set up their own firm in 2023

Workers in the UAE can now take one-year paid leave to set up their business. Starting on January 2, 2023, the Entrepreneurship Leave for Self-Employment scheme is for UAE national employees of the federal government.





The scheme is a part of the “Projects of the 50” initiatives announced in July this year by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. According to Arabian Business, the scheme will motivate UAE nationals to set up their own companies. Applicants chosen under this scheme will get half their salary during the sabbatical.

1070 people loved this story Bypassing brokers: Realiste's AI engine makes real estate investing smarter and easier





The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources' website has details regarding the salaries, paid leave duration, and requirements.

Workers chosen under the scheme can combine entrepreneurship leave for self-employment, unpaid leave, and annual leave.

1701 people loved this story Saudi Arabia announces 10 regulations to develop tourism industry





In coordination with the Ministries of Economy, Human Resources and Emiratization, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has also prepared a detailed guide for economic projects and establishments that contribute to the revitalisation of the country’s economy, including details that would help the authorities while considering their employees’ requests for the paid leave.





The Projects of the 50 cover areas such as entrepreneurship, economy, advanced skills, space, digital economy, and advanced technologies.