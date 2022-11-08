Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

UAE-based sustainability management startup Farnek launches carbon footprint tool

By Nikita Bameta
November 08, 2022, Updated on : Tue Nov 08 2022 11:31:39 GMT+0000
UAE-based sustainability management startup Farnek launches carbon footprint tool
With the launch of CarbonTek, UAE-based smart and green total facilities management company, Farnek, aims to assist businesses with the measurement and analysis of carbon emissions.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The UAE-based sustainable and technology-driven total facilities management company, Farnek, has announced the launch of an online carbon footprint calculation tool, ‘CarbonTek’.


Capable of catering to all kinds of businesses, the online tool can evaluate and provide an analysis of carbon emissions. In addition, it can identify carbon emission hotspots.


Developed by the company's in-house carbon management experts, the tool also exhibits flexibility to adapt to any operational activity.


Additionally, for generating carbon emission reports for industry sectors including hospitality, manufacturing, commercial offices and logistics, customisation of the tool is possible. This will be facilitated in accordance with the type and scope of business operation.


According to a press release published in Zawya, software developers from sister company HITEK leveraged the development process.


The carbon emission calculation can be carried out across all three scopes of emissions—Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions— in accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHG)—a widely utilised greenhouse gas accounting and reporting standard, said the press release.

Carbon footprint management startups
1917 people loved this story

Saudi Arabia backs Middle East Green Initiative with $2.5B investment in 10 years

Habiba Al Marashi, Founder and President of Arabia CSR Network; Co-Founder, Chairperson of Emirates Environmental Group (EEG); and Co-founder and Treasurer of Emirates Green Building Council (GBC), said:


“In October 2021, the UAE announced its Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and more recently raised its 2030 climate target to 31% from the original 23% and to help the UAE achieve its commitment, the private sector has a vital role to play. Initially, that should be assessing the carbon footprint of business operations and it is with the support of innovative digital tools such as CarbonTek that many companies can now begin their journey confidently and methodically towards net zero.”

Nadia Ibrahim, Associate Director—Consultancy and Sustainability at Farnek, highlighted how available tools to calculate a business’s carbon footprint are mostly developed in other parts of the world.


She said, “As such, these tools mostly use emission factors that are relative to the country it has been developed in and often cannot reflect the actual emission requirements relevant to the UAE. They can also be somewhat rigid and difficult to customise to an individual business and therefore cannot accurately measure nor identify the exact carbon footprint of a UAE business. Measuring carbon emissions and identifying hotspots is essential if UAE organisations are to achieve their decarbonisation goals."

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Masai School raises $10M in Series B, onboards Mithali Raj, Bhaichung Bhutia as investors

Zoho announces new R&D investments, crosses $1B in revenue

doola raises $8M led by Nexus Venture Partners

Ride an EV without buying one

Daily Capsule
What is Tata 1MG’s growth strategy?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

doola raises $8M led by Nexus Venture Partners

Zoho announces new R&D investments, crosses $1B in revenue

Masai School raises $10M in Series B, onboards Mithali Raj, Bhaichung Bhutia as investors

Simplify the customer’s buying journey and go UPI: Razorpay’s mantra on winning Bharat customers

YouTube to roll out Shorts on smart TVs

KKR to invest $400M in decarbonisation platform Serentica Renewables