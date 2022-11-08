UAE-based sustainability management startup Farnek launches carbon footprint tool

The UAE-based sustainable and technology-driven total facilities management company, Farnek, has announced the launch of an online carbon footprint calculation tool, ‘CarbonTek’.





Capable of catering to all kinds of businesses, the online tool can evaluate and provide an analysis of carbon emissions. In addition, it can identify carbon emission hotspots.





Developed by the company's in-house carbon management experts, the tool also exhibits flexibility to adapt to any operational activity.





Additionally, for generating carbon emission reports for industry sectors including hospitality, manufacturing, commercial offices and logistics, customisation of the tool is possible. This will be facilitated in accordance with the type and scope of business operation.





According to a press release published in Zawya, software developers from sister company HITEK leveraged the development process.





The carbon emission calculation can be carried out across all three scopes of emissions—Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions— in accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHG)—a widely utilised greenhouse gas accounting and reporting standard, said the press release.

Habiba Al Marashi, Founder and President of Arabia CSR Network; Co-Founder, Chairperson of Emirates Environmental Group (EEG); and Co-founder and Treasurer of Emirates Green Building Council (GBC), said:





“In October 2021, the UAE announced its Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and more recently raised its 2030 climate target to 31% from the original 23% and to help the UAE achieve its commitment, the private sector has a vital role to play. Initially, that should be assessing the carbon footprint of business operations and it is with the support of innovative digital tools such as CarbonTek that many companies can now begin their journey confidently and methodically towards net zero.”

Nadia Ibrahim, Associate Director—Consultancy and Sustainability at Farnek, highlighted how available tools to calculate a business’s carbon footprint are mostly developed in other parts of the world.





She said, “As such, these tools mostly use emission factors that are relative to the country it has been developed in and often cannot reflect the actual emission requirements relevant to the UAE. They can also be somewhat rigid and difficult to customise to an individual business and therefore cannot accurately measure nor identify the exact carbon footprint of a UAE business. Measuring carbon emissions and identifying hotspots is essential if UAE organisations are to achieve their decarbonisation goals."