Shiprocket Arabia, Unicommerce to launch integrated platform for Middle East

By Pooja Rajkumari
March 01, 2023, Updated on : Wed Mar 01 2023 10:24:44 GMT+0000
Shiprocket Arabia, Unicommerce to launch integrated platform for Middle East
The platform would provide a one-stop solution from buy-button to delivery for retailers in the region.
Shiprocket Arabia and Snapdeal-owned Unicommerce will launch an integrated platform for sellers to manage every aspect of operations through a centralised panel.

Sellers using the platform would be able to process, pack and ship orders by connecting to Shiprocket via the platform, which will help them manage all the aspects of the post-purchase journey through Unicommerce’s platform, as per a statement from the companies.

"We see an immense potential of building a strong ecommerce ecosystem in the Middle East region as more retailers and businesses are establishing an online presence," said Saahil Goel Co-founder and CEO of Shiprocket.

Retailers using either platform will be able to integrate both solutions to optimise costs and improve operational efficiency and faster order processing, the release said.

This Dubai-based bootstrapped firm is building a one-stop platform for lending

Founded in 2017, Shiprocket is an Indian ecommerce enablement platform that helps small businesses, direct-to-consumer (D2C) retailers and social commerce retailers in India scale through its technology stack solutions.


It is backed by investors and VCs including Tribe Capital, Nirvana Venture Advisors, and PayPal. Shiprocket expanded to the Middle East two years ago with the help of Agility Ventures.


Unicommerce is an integrated ecommerce enablement software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that helps retail brands streamline the post-purchase experience. It has worked with brands across India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Akanksha Sarma

