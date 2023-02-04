Menu
UAE-India partnership will have a global impact, says Lulu Group chief Yusuff Ali

By Pooja Rajkumari & Sindhu Kashyaap
February 04, 2023, Updated on : Sat Feb 04 2023 10:39:25 GMT+0000
UAE-India partnership will have a global impact, says Lulu Group chief Yusuff Ali
Yusuff Ali said the bilateral relationship between the two countries has moved to new heights with the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement last year.
Yusuff Ali, Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group International, highlighted the significance of the partnership between the UAE and India. 

Speaking at the 34th Annual International Seminar of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) – Abu Dhabi Chapter, Yusuff said the UAE is a hotbed of opportunities and India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. The partnership between the two countries has made them each other’s top trading partners and investors. 

“The relationship between India and the UAE is centuries old. The UAE is the gateway for India to the MENA region. The country is hosting more than 3.5 million people of Indian nationality, which is the single largest community of Indian origin in the world,” he said. 

He also said both the UAE and India are looked upon as countries that promote peace, secularism, stability and prosperity. 

Yusuff pointed out that the bilateral relationship between the two countries has moved to new heights with the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in May last year. 

“The agreement is the beginning a new era of strategic alignment on trade and business. This partnership will have a global impact,” he said. 

The Lulu Group chief thanked ICAI and the chartered accountants present in the audience for their efforts across industries. 

Yusuff is among the host of dignitaries and speakers participating in panel discussions and sessions during the ICAI event being held at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, in Abu Dhabi, UAE. 

The two-day event, which began on February 4, is titled ‘Transformation Redefined – Possibilities Infinite’. It will facilitate discussions with industry leaders who transformed their businesses during the pandemic. The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange is the title sponsor of the event. 

Leaders from sectors such as finance, investment, healthcare, media, and sports are set to take part in panel discussions and sessions. 

At a press conference ahead of the event, C A John George, Chairman, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) – Abu Dhabi Chapter said around 800 delegates are expected at the event.

Sanjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE, and Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, UAE, are the chief guests at the event. 

The other dignitaries taking part in panel discussions include Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary, Ministry of Finance; Abdulaziz Alnuaimi, Undersecretary Asst, Commercial Affairs Regulatory Sector, Ministry of Economy, UAE; C A Debashis Mitra, ICAI India President; and A Amarnath, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India to UAE.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Swetha Kannan

