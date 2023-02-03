Menu
Sheraa, BEEAH set to support regional startups planning expansion to Sharjah

By Nikita Bameta
February 03, 2023, Updated on : Fri Feb 03 2023 12:39:24 GMT+0000
Sheraa, BEEAH set to support regional startups planning expansion to Sharjah
UAE incubator Sheraa and its founding partner The BEEAH plan to offer a soft-landing programme for regional startups planning to expand to Sharjah.
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre and The BEEAH Group teamed up to create and aid startups that foster innovation and employability in Sharjah and the surrounding regions.

Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), and Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of The BEEAH Group, discussed strengthening their partnership and advancing sustainability-driven innovation.

The talks spanned segments including clean energy, waste management, and sustainable living.
Refining the growth strategy

Both Sheraa and The BEEAH Group are looking at refining their growth strategy as well as exploring expansion both geographically and programmatically.

The growth strategy comprises providing a soft-landing programme for regional startups that are planning to expand to Sharjah. The aim is to facilitate startups with resources such as mentorship and funds.

In December 2022, Sheraa partnered with The DMZ, a startup incubator based at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU), to empower 15 startups from the Emirates to The DMZ-led soft-landing programme.

Sheraa is a UAE-based incubator; BEEAH, its founding partner, collaborates with Sheraa to recognise and aid startups in the sustainability sector.

Sheraa said in a note that since its launch in 2016, it has supported a total of 114 startups and created over 1,300 job opportunities.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Kanishk Singh

