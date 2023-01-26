UAE Economy Ministry to aid EGA Ramp-Up programme to foster entrepreneurship

Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) has announced that the UAE's Ministry of Economy is set to aid 'EGA Ramp-Up', which is EGA's programme aimed at fostering an entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country and growing the national economy.





EGA is a 'premium aluminium’ producer and one of the UAE's largest industrial companies outside oil and gas.





EGA has partnered with C3, a UAE-based social enterprise, to deliver the programme. C3 aids entrepreneurs across the region to enhance their impact.

EGA Ramp-Up

The EGA Ramp-Up programme is facilitating 'recently-established' entrepreneurs with online courses that are focused on effective entrepreneurship.

It will work more extensively with the startups that stand out as most promising and provide them with mentorship from global experts.

The startups that align with the strategic objectives of EGA will receive cash rewards and collaboration opportunities with EGA, upon qualifying as eligible upon assessment.





The Ministry’s Entrepreneurial Nation platform will give the programme greater access to growing entrepreneurs and aid its outreach campaign. A member of the Entrepreneurial Nation team will also join the programme's evaluation panel, which evaluates entrepreneurs’ eligibility for required aid.

Applications for the programme are open until January 27, 2023. Over 300 entrepreneurs have registered for the first round so far.

UAE's national agenda for entrepreneurship is aimed at enhancing the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country by 2031. Additionally, it aims to make UAE a destination choice for global entrepreneurship by 2031.





