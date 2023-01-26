Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

UAE Economy Ministry to aid EGA Ramp-Up programme to foster entrepreneurship

By Nikita Bameta
January 26, 2023, Updated on : Thu Jan 26 2023 15:08:59 GMT+0000
UAE Economy Ministry to aid EGA Ramp-Up programme to foster entrepreneurship
The ministry’s Entrepreneurial Nation platform will give the programme greater access to growing entrepreneurs and aid its outreach campaign.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) has announced that the UAE's Ministry of Economy is set to aid 'EGA Ramp-Up', which is EGA's programme aimed at fostering an entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country and growing the national economy.


EGA is a 'premium aluminium’ producer and one of the UAE's largest industrial companies outside oil and gas.


EGA has partnered with C3, a UAE-based social enterprise, to deliver the programme. C3 aids entrepreneurs across the region to enhance their impact.

EGA Ramp-Up

The EGA Ramp-Up programme is facilitating 'recently-established' entrepreneurs with online courses that are focused on effective entrepreneurship.

1553 people loved this story

How Morocco-based Freterium is looking to improve logistics for firms in the Middle East

It will work more extensively with the startups that stand out as most promising and provide them with mentorship from global experts.

The startups that align with the strategic objectives of EGA will receive cash rewards and collaboration opportunities with EGA, upon qualifying as eligible upon assessment.


The Ministry’s Entrepreneurial Nation platform will give the programme greater access to growing entrepreneurs and aid its outreach campaign. A member of the Entrepreneurial Nation team will also join the programme's evaluation panel, which evaluates entrepreneurs’ eligibility for required aid.

1371 people loved this story

Funding in MENA rose 8% to $3.2B in 2022. What does it mean for startups in the region?

Applications for the programme are open until January 27, 2023. Over 300 entrepreneurs have registered for the first round so far.

UAE's national agenda for entrepreneurship is aimed at enhancing the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country by 2031. Additionally, it aims to make UAE a destination choice for global entrepreneurship by 2031.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Content management platform Rigi raises $12M

Google’s Sundar Pichai met this agritech entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu. Here's why.

Unacademy-owned PrepLadder launches new learning offerings for post-graduate medical aspirants

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announces 10,000 job cuts

Daily Capsule
PhonePe’s expensive homecoming
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

SAP to cut down 3,000 jobs globally, plans Qualtrics stake sale

2023 entrepreneurship outlook — 5 founder pitches, 5 experts, 15 takeaways

IBM latest to announce layoffs, plans to cut 3,900 jobs

Govt may announce measures in Budget to further strengthen startup ecosystem

Contract management startup SirionLabs downsizes workforce by 15%

India a 'bright spot' in world economy right now: UN economist