More people open to online learning in the UAE in 2023: Coursera survey

By Sindhu Kashyaap
December 22, 2022, Updated on : Thu Dec 22 2022 10:49:30 GMT+0000
More people open to online learning in the UAE in 2023: Coursera survey
A survey by Coursera has found that there is a threefold increase in the number of people enrolling for online courses by the workforce, especially in the UAE.
A survey by Coursera has found that there is a threefold increase in the number of people in the workforce enrolling for online courses, especially in the UAE. The survey said the region will receive significant growth in terms of e-learning in 2023.


Though only 31% of the workforce took online courses until November 2022, the survey found that 95% of the people were open to taking online courses in 2023. However, while degrees are still highly regarded among UAE citizens, a shift towards a more digital economy shows that graduates need additional skills to prepare for the workforce.


Close to 63% of the respondents polled across the UAE said that if they went back in time, they wouldn't select their current career. Around 31% of the respondents said they regret the degree of choice. The survey added in 2023, close to 45% of people were looking at online learning and 44% were looking to broaden their skills for high-demand talent, and include soft skills and technical skills.

Learning a new language also ranked among the top skills for 2023, along with software engineering, cloud computing, programming, and investing and trading.
These two healthtech startups in the UAE received most funding in 2022

The report also found that close to 83% of UAE consumers believe that in five years, employers would respect tech-related skills certificates from companies like Google and Meta as highly as traditional degrees.


The survey found that one in five respondents said they never or rarely use the abilities they used during their undergraduate studies in their workplace. Close to 36% said their degree also didn't prepare them for the position at work.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

