UAE proptech firm Silkhaus enters Abu Dhabi

﻿Silkhaus﻿, a tech-based short-term rental platform in the Middle East and other parts of Asia, has entered Abu Dhabi.

The UAE-based startup is partnering with institutional investors to help Abu Dhabi's tourism sector to increase its contribution to gross domestic product to 12% by 2030, from 5% now. The city aims to attract over 24 million visitors this year.

Silkhaus, which is located at Abu Dhabi's ﻿Hub71﻿, has signed a deal to be the official accommodation supplier to startups in the Hub71 ecosystem, providing high-quality accommodation across prime locations in the city, according to a statement.

Skillhaus Abu Dhabi

“Abu Dhabi’s vision for the tourism sector is attracting leisure and business travellers from around the world. As the Emirate sees increased demand, it is imperative that visitors are able to access alternative accommodation formats to traditional hospitality experiences," said Aahan Bhojani, Founder & CEO, Silkhaus.

"We have seen the development of a real estate industry in Abu Dhabi, where owners are seeking to leverage technology and management practices to unlock income on their assets," he added.

Founded in 2021 by Aahan Bhojani, Silkhaus offers asset owners infrastructure tools to manage and monetise properties. The platform aims to provide complete flexibility to both landlords and guests, managing every aspect of each asset, from bookings to maintenance.

The startup has hosted guests from over 120 countries and raised $7.75 million in 2022.





