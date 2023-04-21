Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Just In

UAE, South Africa explore bilateral trade and investment opportunities

The two nations are exploring ways to improve trade and investment opportunities and develop key sectors including tourism, logistics, energy, and food production.

Nikita Bameta333 Stories
UAE, South Africa explore bilateral trade and investment opportunities

Friday April 21, 2023,

2 min Read

The UAE and South Africa held meetings on Wednesday to boost bilateral trade and investment opportunities. The two nations are also exploring ways to develop key sectors including tourism, logistics, energy, and food production.

The UAE delegation to South Africa was led by Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

Representatives of leading South African firms, operating in renewable energy, IT, medical equipment, agriculture, electricity, artificial intelligence, food security, medical equipment, mining, and infrastructure, were also present.

Al Zeyoudi held bilateral ministerial meetings with Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, and Pravin Jamnadas Gordhan, Minister of Public Enterprises.

During the meetings, they deliberated on ways of enhancing cooperation, facilitating private sector dialogue, establishing novel joint ventures and programmes, and stimulating mutually beneficial economic growth, as per a report by Emirates News Agency - WAM.

1992 people loved this story

Booming music scene in MENA opens possibilities for regional artists

Additionally, Al Zeyoudi interacted with Barbara Creecy, Minister of Fisheries, Forestry and the Environment.

The two addressed challenges concerned with climate mitigation, private sector engagement, and the UAE's hosting of COP28 in November and December this year.

Al Zeyoudi noted that the country is eager to collaborate with like-minded countries that can foster growth, strengthen supply chains, and lead to novel pathways for investment.

“As the UAE’s second-largest trade partner in Africa, responsible for 8% of the UAE’s total non-oil trade with the continent, South Africa has the potential to become an important partner in these efforts," he said.

An agreement was signed by the UAE power company AMEA, South African energy buyer Green Co, and Standard Bank. This is aimed at financing AMEA’s investments in South Africa and is expected to help meet the nation’s growing electricity demand.

Al Zeyoudi highlighted the UAE’s market-access incentives and the business environment offered by the NextGenFDI initiative, comprising rapid incorporation and licensing, bulk visa issuance, as well as ready access to banking facilities and real estate.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Agritech firm WayCool launches entity for FMCG products

PhysicsWallah to invest $10M in its school-integrated programme

Global sustainability venture fund Bidra receives $200M funding from UM6P, OCP Group

[Morning Quote] A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step

Daily Capsule
Ecom Express woos D2C brands
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Google Unveils DeepMind: Merging AI Powerhouses for a Better World

Global sustainability venture fund Bidra receives $200M funding from UM6P, OCP Group

PhysicsWallah to invest $10M in its school-integrated programme

Trentar announces merger of TM Aerospace and RFLY Innovations