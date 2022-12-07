Menu
UAE Space Agency, AGDA sign pact to create space diplomacy opportunities

By Nikita Bameta
December 07, 2022, Updated on : Wed Dec 07 2022 07:03:01 GMT+0000
UAE Space Agency, AGDA sign pact to create space diplomacy opportunities
The two organisations will now organise programmes, conferences, and workshops of common interest, exchange knowledge, and attract international speakers.
The UAE Space Agency and Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create opportunities for qualified Emiratis in space diplomacy and other related fields, projects, and services. These will also include potential academic programmes.


According to a press release, the pact was signed by Salem Al Qubaisi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency, and Nickolay Mladenov, Director General a.i. of Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy. The signing took place on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Space Debate, hosted under the patronage of President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.


The MoU aims to develop human resources, exchange expertise and studies, and benefit from the technical proficiencies of both parties.


With this, the two organisations can organise programmes, conferences, and workshops of common interest, exchange knowledge, and attract international speakers. They will form a joint committee to develop, implement, follow up, and supervise implementation of the agreement.


Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency, emphasised the importance of the memorandum, stating that it will work to devote the interest of UAE's youth in this [space] industry.

Image Source: Abu Dhabi Space Debate Twitter | @ADSpaceDebate

\">\"Abu

Image Source: Abu Dhabi Space Debate Twitter | @ADSpaceDebate

The Director General a.i., Nickolay, said: ”Our new partnership with the UAE Space Agency gives us an additional opportunity to expand our relations with various sectors related to diplomatic work in the UAE and abroad. We are committed to grooming a new generation of diplomats that can use knowledge and skills to consolidate the UAE's position in various fields, including the space sector.”

"

Edited by Teja Lele

