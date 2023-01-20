UAE, WEF sign agreements to boost international cooperation

The UAE Government and the World Economic Forum signed a number of partnerships and agreements to enhance the framework of cooperation and increase joint efforts in strategic sectors and areas of global interest.





The partnership agreements were signed on the second day of the WEF Annual Convention.





Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE's Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said that the partnerships will strengthen the UAE's efforts to meet current and future requirements. They will also strengthen the UAE's position as a regional and global centre for studying innovative government practices and developing mechanisms that support government work, as reported by Zawya.

The following agreements were signed between the UAE and the WEF:





TradeTech Initiative: This is aimed at improving international supply chains, enhancing customs procedures, improving access of developing countries to the global trading system, and incorporating tools of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.





Global Future Council: The UAE signed a framework agreement with WEF about the Global Future Councils, under which it would be organised in Dubai in November 2023. The networking council hosts thought leaders from academia, government, international organisations, businesses, and civil society to discuss new and innovative ideas for a sustainable and resilient future.

