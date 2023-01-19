Menu
AI, clean tech get a boost in Abu Dhabi

By Nikita Bameta
January 19, 2023, Updated on : Thu Jan 19 2023 14:18:57 GMT+0000
AI, clean tech get a boost in Abu Dhabi
The new collaboration is aimed at supporting artificial intelligence (AI), clean tech, and smart city technology, comprising autonomous transportation across the region.
Abu Dhabi's Masdar City, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), and cleantech startup accelerator, The Catalyst, have entered into a collaboration to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) adoption in the region.


The MoU between the three entities was signed at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023, as per a press release shared by Zawya.


The collaboration is aimed at supporting AI, clean tech, and smart city technology, including autonomous transportation, across the region.


Via the partnership, stakeholders will explore new initiatives such as an AI and clean energy innovation centre, usage of AI and advanced data analytics, and educational as well as business opportunities for MBZUAI's students and graduates.


1616 people loved this story

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week: Regeny, EvGateway partner to deploy 10,000 EV charging stations in the UAE by 2030

With this MoU, graduates of MBZUAI may also be eligible for packages that will "fast-track" their startup enterprises within Masdar City. Additionally, the students of the university may be able to participate in paid internship opportunities with companies in Masdar City Free Zone.


The Masdar City, MBZUAI, and The Catalyst will also explore the creation of a new accelerator programme that will be centered around AI. The aim is to encourage graduates of the university to start their own ventures.

For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

