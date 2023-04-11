Menu
Just In

Unifonic and inspireU from stc partner to support early-stage startups

Unifonic and inspireU will aid early-stage startups in domains including fintech, Internet of Things (IoT), cybersecurity, blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), digital games, and more.

Nikita Bameta321 Stories
Unifonic and inspireU from stc partner to support early-stage startups

Tuesday April 11, 2023,

1 min Read

Unifonic has entered into a partnership with inspireU to benefit the startup ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.

inspireU is an initiative by stc (Saudi Telecommunication Company), aimed at incubating and supporting Information and communication technology (ICT)/ digital innovation startups. Unifonic is a communications platform and CPaaS provider in the Middle East.

With this partnership agreement, Unifonic and inspireU will aid early-stage startups in domains including fintech, Internet of Things (IoT), cybersecurity, blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), digital games, and more.

Additionally, Unifonic will integrate its solutions with inspireU from stc platforms, facilitating them to communicate with customers and maintain engagement throughout each transaction.

inspireU offers various services to emerging projects, such as an intensive training programme by experts and consultants from Silicon Valley.

It also provides office space for entrepreneurs for facilitating them to promote their projects, as well as participate in events such as workshops, and national and international exhibitions.

The accelerator also aids projects to establish connections with investors and investment funds in the market, read statement shared by Zawya.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Kanishk Singh

