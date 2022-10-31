Verse Estate aims to train companies in metaverse, Web3

Verse Estate, a hyper-realistic metaverse agency, aims to help enterprises learn about metaverse and Web3 technologies.





It wants to introduce the concept of 'hyper-realism' and help businesses transition seamlessly to the virtual space, according to a report by Khaleej Times.





An event 'Good Morning Web3' was hosted as part of the launch of Verse Estate's facility in Alserkal Dubai. The event welcomed thought leaders to discuss topics on Web3 and the metaverse, including the right time to enter the metaverse and return on engagement.





Verse Estate was founded by 21-year-old Leila Hurstel. It aims to assist enterprises in picking up newer technologies such as metaverse and Web3 and train their employees in them.





Leila is a board member and the Chief Metaverse Officer at Verse Estate. She is also the founder of Allstarswomen DAO, an initiative focussed on closing the gender gap in technology and the Web3 space.





The metaverse is bringing revolutionary changes to the business landscape, and companies are increasingly recognising the importance of the metaverse economy.





"Like the real one, the metaverse economy is a functional economy. Thanks to NFTs, users can buy land, build a virtual store and sell digital assets. Investors are interested in acquiring virtual lands because of scarcity. Just as in physical communities, people are flocking to interesting places in the metaverse, and the popularity naturally drives up the value of virtual land–exactly as it would be in Paris or Beverly Hills,” said Leila.