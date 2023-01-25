Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Financial software startup Wafeq raises $3M led by Raed Ventures

By Sindhu Kashyaap
January 25, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 25 2023 12:16:59 GMT+0000
Financial software startup Wafeq raises $3M led by Raed Ventures
Wafeq will utilise the capital to enter Egypt while doubling down on growth in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Accounting platform ﻿Wafeq﻿ has raised $3 million in seed funding led by Raed Ventures. The round also saw participation from Wamda Capital.


The Dubai-headquartered company will use the funding to build new products and focus on customer acquisition and hiring across technical and non-technical roles. The startup will also look at entering Egypt and double down its presence in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.


In a press note shared by the company, Nadim Alameddine, CEO & Founder, Wafeq, said, SMEs continue to power the engines of economy. However, as they grow, they need to comply with new accounting regulations. Wafeq aims at simplifying accounting compliances for business accountants and owners. The startup is built for the unmet finance and accounting needs of SMEs in the region.


Businesses using Wafeq create over 630,000 invoices every month, with total monthly invoiced amounts exceeding $117 million (SAR 440 million).

Wafeq

Wafeq Team

"With the digitisation of accounting practices in Saudi Arabia and Egypt and the introduction of corporate tax in the UAE, the three largest economies in North Africa and the GCC are undergoing a significant shift in financial reporting. Wafeq meets every requirement of Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA), the UAE's Federal Tax Authority, and soon the Egyptian Tax Authority," stated the note.


The platform helps businesses stay compliant not just with existing laws, but even the new ones, without having to shift focus of their core business. It also streamlines the accounting process for its clients--from building records, tracking sales and invoicing, to automating bank transactions and generating reports.


"The digitalisation of accounting practices will transform how SMEs here operate, increasing operational transparency, creating efficiencies, and contributing to economic growth," said Talal Alasmari, Founding Partner, Raed Ventures.


Wafeq also offers a standalone e-invoicing API enabling business to stay compliant with e-invoicing regulations while maintaining their existing accounting software. This solution will allow startups and large businesses who require a reliable third party to manage the complexities of e-invoicing, which legacy solutions cannot meet. 


"Wafeq’s team and vision for helping businesses in the Middle East to streamline their accounting processes is unparalleled. We are excited about what the platform can achieve for businesses in the region and their ability to make a meaningful impact,” said Fadi Ghandour, Managing Partner, Wamda Capital. 


Wafeq works for companies like Tabby, Lean Technologies, Fenix, PiFlow, Ziina, and Invygo. It has also expanded to long-tail SMEs in a diverse range of industries, including contracting, food and beverage, ecommerce, retail, and more.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

ShareChat Co-founders Farid Ahsan, Bhanu Pratap Singh step aside from their active roles

Content management platform Rigi raises $12M

Every one in four Indians concerned about job layoff: Survey

Ankiti Bose-founded Zilingo set for liquidation: Report

Daily Capsule
Will Budget 2023 accelerate Digital India?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

ShareChat Co-founders Farid Ahsan, Bhanu Pratap Singh step aside from their active roles

Every one in four Indians concerned about job layoff: Survey

EV startup Ultraviolette's FY22 loss widens to Rs 1.81 Cr as expenses rise

SEBI asks fintech platform PayMate India to refile IPO

CarTrade Tech shares gain on positive Q3 results

How Pickrr has created an ecosystem of innovative logistical-tech products