Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Just In

Wio Bank, Paymentology partner to boost SME banking in UAE

The partnership will allow entrepreneurs and freelancers to open business accounts instantly, avoiding long wait times.

Pooja Rajkumari390 Stories
Wio Bank, Paymentology partner to boost SME banking in UAE

Friday March 31, 2023,

1 min Read

ADQ-backed Wio Bank has partnered with Paymentology to improve its banking model with customer-centric card payment services for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the UAE.

This partnership will allow entrepreneurs and freelancers to open business accounts instantly, avoiding long wait times, according to a report by Gulf Business.

Paymentology’s in-cloud payment card issuing platform and data analytics capabilities will help Wio Bank launch financial products at scale to provide the latest digital banking solutions to businesses and consumers, the report said.

1008 people loved this story

RSA Global, Careem Quik partner for faster quick commerce solutions in the UAE

The partnership is in line with the efforts of the financial services sector of the UAE to increase consumer demand for digital products and services.

Launched in September last year, Wio Bank has three main business lines: digital banking apps, embedded finance, and banking-as-a-service—the provision of banking through third-party distributors.

It has designed its digital banking application Wio Business to provide startups, freelancers, and SMEs with easy access to banking and beyond-banking services.

Paymentology delivers a real-time data feed on customer spending insights to help Wio Bank improve its services. The company facilitates a wide range of card services for Wio Business such as Visa debit cards, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and other card personalisation services.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's Exciting Visit to India

Fashion supply chain startup Fashinza gets $30M from Mars Growth Capital, Liquidity Group

Hyperlocal delivery startup Dunzo in talks to raise $50M: Report

Another round of layoffs at Unacademy

Daily Capsule
Another round of layoffs at Unacademy
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Italy Bans ChatGPT Temporarily, Investigates OpenAI's Data Practices

[Weekly funding roundup March 27-31] Venture funding crosses $1B this month

Akash expects to close FY23 with Rs 3,000 Cr revenue

Oyo parent company pre-files DRHP, slashes IPO to $400M-$600M: Report