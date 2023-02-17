All you need to know for quick, budget-friendly getaway to Vietnam

Southeast Asian country Vietnam is a land of many geographies. From bustling cities to rivers, beaches, and mountains—Vietnam has a lot to offer, and is slowly emerging as a quick and cheap travel destination, especially for Indians.

Why is Vietnam at the top of the travel bucket list? Direct flights, a hassle-free visa process, and a myriad range of activities to choose from.

Interestingly, every corner of the country has different landscapes. So, if you’re a nature lover, head to the north to soak into some gorgeous natural settings. If you’re looking for a cultural fix, central Vietnam has the most beautiful pagodas; and if you want to just unwind, party and shop, the southern part of the country offers a bustling nightlife and some great markets to give you a dose of the good times!

On a recent trip to Vietnam, YS Life decided to get a slice of everything.

Illustration by Chetan Singh

Here are three of the must-visit places in the country and how you can plan your trip around the ‘S’-shaped country:

Halong Bay

Sunset in Halong Bay | Image: Shutterstock

Known for its emerald waters and limestone islands, Halong Bay is located in the northeastern part of Vietnam. It is made up of over 1,600 islands and islets.

Termed a UNESCO world heritage site, Halong Bay is truly breathtaking. The best way to explore is by jumping aboard a luxury or mid-range cruise and sailing around the bay! We recommend Mon Cheri, Doris, and Paradise Cruises for a good sailing experience.

Some cruises also offer an option for sailors to disembark and go kayaking. For others, bamboo boats can navigate through the various caves in the region. Squid fishing is popular, and many cruise operators include the activity in their itineraries.

While Halong Bay sees a lot of tourists and cruise ships throughout the year, travellers also opt for the quieter Lan Ha Bay or the Bai Tu Long Bay to soak into more peaceful and serene surroundings. Located south of Halong Bay, Lan Ha Bay is less crowded with cruise ships, and also has small, pristine beaches that sailors visit.

A cruise in Halong Bay | Image: Priya Sheth

1498 people loved this story Offbeat foreign destinations to head to in 2023

If you’re planning an overnight stay on the cruise at Lan Ha Bay, a short pit stop at Cat Ba island at the southeastern tip of the bay is a must-visit. Tourists can explore the Trung Trang limestone caves on foot.

Best time to visit: September to November

How to get to Halong Bay: 2 hours by road from Hanoi.

Unique experiences: An overnight cruise can cost $100-$200 (Rs 8,000 to Rs 16,000) per person/per night. You can also opt to cycle around Cat Ba island.

Hoi An

Hoi An, the lantern city of Vietnam | Image: Priya Sheth

Located in the heart of Vietnam, Hoi An is also known as the lantern city of Vietnam. This ancient town is a melting pot of cultures—Buddhist, Cantonese, Vietnamese, and French. From the colourful French colonial buildings to the traditional Vietnamese pagodas, Hoi An is an absolute delight to visit. The town comes alive at night with colourful lanterns dotting the cobbled streets and lantern boats floating around the canal that cuts across the town.

Hop on the bicycle and ride around the quiet ancient town, stroll along the canal, or read a book at a water-front cafe. Hoi An is indeed magical. Don’t miss taking a ride on a traditional Vietnamese basket boat during your visit!

Best time to visit: January to March (summers can get extremely hot!)

How to get to Hoi An: 45 mins drive from Danang Airport can cost Rs 1,500 - Rs 2,000 by taxi

Unique experiences: Hoi An is dotted with expert tailoring shops that can stitch and deliver a customised outfit to you in less than 24 hours! Don’t miss trying out the traditional Bahn Mi at Bahn Mi Phuong, a cafe recommended by American celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain.

Ninh Binh

Ninh Binh is yet to attract the tourist crowd and offers a magical experience | Image: Priya Sheth

Off the beaten path, Ninh Binh is visited by very few travellers. Those who visit it often call it ‘Halong Bay on land’. The magical riverine landscape, tall mountains, and lush-green surroundings make Ninh Binh a real gem. Take a paddle boat tour along its shimmering rivers or hike up the Hang Mua peak to get a view of the city, Ninh Binh offers just so many experiences! Along with natural beauty, the city also houses the largest complex of Buddhist temples in the country, Bai Dinh.

Best time to visit: March to May and September to November.

How to get to Ninh Binh: 2-hour drive from Hanoi. It is recommended that tourists take day tours from Hanoi as it would include sightseeing as well as travel costs. These tours can easily be booked via online portals like Klook or Agoda.

Unique experiences: Indulge in some mountain goat meat which purportedly has numerous health benefits and is considered to be a top delicacy in the region. The mountain goats in Ninh Binh typically feed on plants growing on limestone mountains in the region. This is said to make the meat extremely flavoursome. Five-spice grilled goat meat, ginger steamed goat meat, goat hot pot, and goat porridge are some of the delicacies in Ninh Binh.

Experiences you should not miss!

Beer Streets

Nightlife in Vietnam | Image: Shutterstock

If you really want to experience real nightlife in Vietnam, then head to the beer streets in Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi. The tiny packed streets in both these cities will find backpackers, foreign tourists and locals nestled on tiny plastic stools on the street drinking the night away!

Get treated to live music performances and street dances. Vendors are happy to pour you beer until 2 am. YS Life recommends some local brews like the Bia Hanoi and Saigon Green at Bui Vien street in Ho Chi Minh, and the tiny Ta Hien Beer Street in Hanoi.

Colourful tribals at Sapa

The tribals of Sapa, Vietnam | Image: Shutterstock

Don’t miss meeting the friendly tribals at Sapa, in northwest Vietnam. Sapa is home to some of the most interesting ethnic minorities who have a distinct way of living, colourful attire, and unique language. And, many of them even live in stilt houses.

See how they live their day-to-day lives as you marvel at the rice terrace farms that surround them. The best way to get to Sapa is by road (which could take approximately 6 hours from Hanoi) or by overnight train from Hanoi. Ideally, you should spend about 2-3 days in Sapa.

Train Street

Hanoi's train street | Image: Shutterstock

Hanoi’s train street has become a big tourist attraction. The narrow street has a railway track running through it and is flanked by cafes and restaurants on both sides. You can even catch a glimpse of the train crossing the street as you sip some authentic Vietnamese coffee.

YS Life recommends egg coffee and coconut coffee! However, owing to many tourists posing on the railway tracks, the Vietnam government has banned foreign tourists from visiting the street. However, tourists are allowed to sit within the premises of cafes on the street and sip on some coffee while they wait for the train to pass by.