Beyond the basics: On an unexplored street food trail in Pune

Pune’s string of reputed academic institutions earned it the moniker ‘Oxford of the East’; however, there’s so much more to the city. Now a prominent IT hub and one of the hottest food and cocktail destinations, Pune has come a long way.

What has stayed intact through the years is its thriving street food culture. As you stroll along the lanes around Fergusson College Road and MG Road, you cannot miss the number of street food stalls drawing large crowds—from young college students to office goers and families.

Of course, the quintessential vada pav (a vegetarian fast food dish that consists of a potato fritter placed inside a small bun) and the spicy misal pav (a hot curry made from moth beans paired with buttered bun) continue to be crowd favourites.

But there’s a world beyond these street foods that’s waiting to be explored. YS Life brings you all the dishes that you must try out the next time you are in Pune.

Mastani

If there’s one street-side side drink that most Puneris would recommend, it is mastani.

The drink is essentially a delectable combination of a thick milkshake, dollops of ice cream, and crunchy dry fruits. While there is no certainty around the origin of its name, many say locals would exclaim "masta" (meaning wow!) after slurping it.

Originally, it was made with milk and ice cubes and topped with ice cream and rose syrup. However, with time, ice cubes have been done away with to preserve the drink’s creamy texture.

While several outlets in the city sell mastani, the most distinctive and popular one is Sujata Mastani, which first opened in 1967 in Sadashiv Peth with just five flavours. Today, it has more than 30 offerings and multiple branches in Pune. The outlet's most popular item on the menu is mango mastani—a beloved dessert that takes the city by storm, particularly during the summer season.

The kesar pista and fresh sitaphal come a close second!

Amti

Also known as lentil soup or dal curry, this tangy-spicy dish is intrinsic to Maharashtrian culture. Made with tur dal or pigeon peas, this traditional specialty with a watery consistency makes generous use of spices called goda masala, which includes sesame seeds, khus khus, cumin seeds, asafoetida, cinnamon, dried red chili, turmeric, cloves, stone flower or dagad phool, and cardamom.

It is generally served with steamed rice or freshly made puran poli, an Indian sweet flatbread. The sweet-spicy combination is what makes it a hit among the crowd.

Some of the best places to have amti are at Shabree on FC Road and several roadside stalls on JM Road.

Muskmelon Falooda

While the regular kulfi falooda can instantly make us salivate, think how much better muskmelon falooda would be.

Pune has a special version that’s only available during the month of Ramadan. It’s also the time of the year when muskmelon is in season, making it the perfect antidote to the sweltering heat.

The falooda has several layers—a syrup made from kulfi at the bottom, seviyan, sabja (basil seeds) that keeps the stomach cool, and then, of course, kharbuja or muskmelon, topped with dollops of homemade muskmelon ice cream. Several customers also enjoy the muskmelon mastani.

Many outlets in Kondhwa area sell this dessert, but make sure you head to Royal Cold Drinks, which is where it all began about 25 years ago. The owner was originally a fruit seller and, over time, his hard work and dedication turned him into the falooda king of Pune!

Also, if you are in the mood for some more experimentation, go ahead and try the equally popular Kashmiri cold drink.

Sabudana Vada

Once you have had your fill of the vada pav and the batata vada, make sure to grab a bite of the sabudana vada. The primary ingredient in this dish is sago that appears like squishy white pearls.

Soaked sabudana is mixed with mashed potatoes, coriander, groundnuts and chilies to form a dough, which is then shaped in the form of round balls and deep-fried.

The best way to eat this snack is with lots of spicy green chutney and a hint of jaggery chutney. Don’t blame us if you can’t stop at one especially when you have it with a piping hot cup of chai on a pleasant evening.

Where to find the best sabudana vada? Your best bet is the Shrinathji Sabudana Vada at Raviwar Peth. The seller here serves sabudana vada with grated cucumber and curd kachumber, along with thecha. Hindvi Swaraj Wadewale on JM Road is also a good option.

Alu Vadi

Last on this list is Alu Vadi, a typical Puneri dish that’s available on most streets!

Do not be fooled by the name though: it is not made of alu or potato. It’s essentially steamed gram flour that is rolled in colocasia or taro root leaves, which are called alu in Marathi. The leaves are smeared with a tangy and spicy paste and stacked on top of one another. Next, the set is steamed for a while after which it is sliced into spiral rings.

Some people like eating it raw while others prefer the tempered version with a hint of masala.

Versions of this snack are also available in other regions including Gujarat, where it is known as patra, and the Konkan belt where it is called pathrode. It’s best enjoyed with a cup of hot tea.

Head to Annapurna Vadi Center on Bajirao Road for an authentic taste!