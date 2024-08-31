Artix 3.0: an intimate art viewing experience in Delhi

Art viewings were traditionally restricted to sprawling art galleries and museums. Over time, the status quo has been shaken with hotels turning into venues for art shows in the US, Japan, and Europe. India is also catching up to this trend with its first hotel fair, Artix.

The brainchild of Payal Kapoor, Malvika Poddar, and Sethu Vaidyanathan, Artix was launched in 2023, with its first edition at Taj Palace, New Delhi, followed by The Park, Hyderabad. Its third instalment, Artix 3.0, is on at The Claridges Hotel in the national capital until September 1, 2024.

Since its inception, the art fair has attempted to make art viewing more intimate and personalised.

As you walk along the corridors of the second and third levels of the stately The Claridges Hotel, pause for a few moments to admire the range of artworks on display. This is only a primer to the art show that brings as many as 25 independent artists, private collectors, legends, and textile weavers under one roof.

Art Images at Artix 3.0- India's First Pan India Hotel Art Fair

The galleries feature artists like Raza Husain, Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Anjolie Ela Menon, Prabhakar Kolte, FN Souza, Laxma Goud, and Manu Parekh, among others.

“Artix curates a unique art experience for its viewers, where the bedrooms, bathrooms, and lobbies are transformed to provide interactive art experiences. The entire floor of the hotel resembles a festival, where people across age groups congregate to enjoy art,” Payal Kapoor, Co-founder, Artix, tells YS Life.

An immersive experience

The second floor of the hotel shows the work of Lekha Poddar, Ajay Kumar Gupta, Shobha Broota, and Chayroot x Prabhu Vishwanathan.

Chayroot X Prabhu Viswanathan at Artix 3.0

The promoter of Devi Art Foundation, Poddar’s presentation ‘A little bird told me…’ features artworks by Tribal Women Artists Collective, Hazaribagh (Jharkhand), Usman Tirandaz (Rajasthan), and Lipai.

Upon entering the room, the sweet song of a bird echoes in the backdrop, conjuring a visual of a pristine village where nature takes centre stage. In line with that, the pieces created by Tribal Women Artists Collective will remind you of ritualistic wall paintings, commonly seen in mud and wattle kutcha houses in Hazaribagh in eastern Bihar.

The transition from walls to paper is fairly recent–in the 90s–in an attempt to preserve this artistic tradition and provide a source of income to local women.

There are also paintings by Usman Tirandaz that strike your attention. A miniaturist from Rajasthan, he is carrying forward his family name ‘Tirandaz’, believed to be the earliest Mughal painters. The artist, in his own style, innovates the legacy of decorating armours with intricate motifs.

Another room labelled ‘Ajay Kumar Gupta Collection’ invites visitors into the world of the late artist Jangarh Singh Shyam, much known for his excellence in Gond tribal art.

Manu Parekh's 'Flower from Heaven XII' at Artix 3.0

The third floor of the hotel was teeming with visitors, since most of the action was here (it can get claustrophobic owing to the confined space). From self-taught artist Anchal Garg’s traditional-meet-contemporary pieces to art galleries like Artrise Art and Arushi Arts, and evocative black-and-white creations by Prarthana Modi–there was much to see.

Thai brand Lotus Arts de Vivre was another standout brand with its selection of home decor and jewellery pieces, as part of ‘Unleash Your Dragon’. Some of the pieces that caught my attention were the hand-carved rhino sculpture, with its body made from tropical hard wood and legs and head created from sterling silver, and bowls made with hundreds of cinnamon barks (bonus points for its heady fragrance).

Lotus Arts de Vivre at Artix 3.0

The Cholamandal artists’ village presented ‘Moderns to Contemporaries’– a showcase curated by Prabhu Vishwanathan that brought alive the uniqueness of the commune that began its journey at the time of The Madras Art Movement.

“Indians are definitely taking more interest in the art market today, thanks to the increase in purchasing power. They are seeking to make investments in the luxury market, and of course pieces are purchased because of its aspirational value,” says Kapoor.

What else?

Besides large and small canvases, there’s also a world of textiles guests can dive into. Head to Taranaksh for a taste of Banarasi splendour or Aadyam Handwoven for a special showcase of textile art.

All in all, Artix 3.0 is an accessible platform for visitors to explore and visualise how these art pieces will look in their homes. It helps that the setting is a hotel room, which is an intimate space and doesn’t appear too far from reality.

Co-founder Vaidyanathan adds, “The event defies rules by celebrating all forms of art. Artix is a travelling art affair that enables a dynamic display of art, artists, and associated verticals.”

In the future, Artix aims to make its way to other cities, extending its reach to Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, and beyond.

“We are also envisioning to spread Artix overseas, in Dubai, and many more cities,” concludes Kapoor.

Fact file:

Dates: August 30-September 1, 2024

Venue: The Claridges Hotel, New Delhi

Timings: 11 AM - 8 PM

Tickets: Entry free