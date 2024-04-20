Right after India’s independence, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru got in touch with Hans Raj Suri, an exporter of Jalandhar-produced sports equipment to South Africa, “to showcase India to the world,” recalls Suri’s grandson Mayank Anand.

Suri got his sons together and started exporting art and artefacts from India.

“Apparently, a couple of pieces in the Smithsonian (National Museum of Natural History, USA) have gone through our hands,” Mayank claims.

Years later, Anand, a former television actor-turned-fashion designer, got together with his cousins to revive his grandfather’s legacy through Circa—to find and source, restore, and sell pre-loved architectural elements, wall art, and furniture.

This elegant Edwardian chair, upholstered in metallic turquoise and adorned with floral printed leather, exudes vintage charm; Price: ₹1,21,000 | Image: Circa

Along with Savita Suri, Shraddha Nigam, Namrata Wadhwan, Anand opened Circa’s first store in 2021 in Goa.

“Goa is the melting pot in India. Instead of opening a store in multiple cities, Goa does the trick,” he tells YS Life.

Circa tries to restore art and artefacts to their original state–“how they would have been made.”

Anand adds, “We don’t just sell vintage or antique products … There is no run of the mill product line, no duplicates, and no substandard merchandise. Our guiding principle is straightforward—we call it the home test—no piece is featured if we wouldn’t want it in our homes.”

An artist’s progression

Anand is the artist behind Circa. His move from acting to fashion was a “natural progression”.

After launching the fashion label ‘Mayank Anand Shraddha Nigam’ with his wife in 2010, Anand found himself veering towards interior and architecture.

This tribal wooden temple door, adorned with iron hardware and polychromed paint, hails from rural Maharashtra. Each scratch and mark on its surface narrates a tale of its own, making it a conversation starter in any room; Epoch: 1940 - 1950; Price: ₹130,000 | Image: Circa

His company, MA:AI (Mayank Anand Architecture & Interiors), founded in 2020, specialises in development, restoration, renovation, and adaptive reuse of uber luxury properties.

“I was always sourcing art and artefacts for my clients at MA:AI … Everything was a natural progression from fashion to spaces and then to product,” says Anand.

At Circa in Goa’s Anjuna, paintings, drawings, sculptures, traditional art, vintage collectibles, curios, artefacts, accent furniture, and rugs have all been carefully curated—ready for bespoke personalisation, based on the buyer’s preferences.

Bespoke collectibles

Circa is not yet another antique store. The team adds elements of design to make the products ready to be picked up from the store and added or showcased in their homes.

“It is akin to an art gallery … Everything is ready to be installed,” explains Anand.

Circa sources from all over the country—auction houses, flea markets, individual sellers, artists, designers, collectors, and even friends and family–”who have a piece but do not know what to do with it.”

Gilded in red and copper foil, these mid-century chairs and round table boast intricate detailing and are upholstered in metallic and patterned leather; Chair Price: ₹48,000 each; Round Table Price: ₹44,000 | Image: Circa

Wooden doors, windows and beams are sourced from Rajasthan and Kutch. The brand also often sources from abroad, bringing other forms of antique art and furniture to India.

At the sourcing stage, each product is studied and examined to understand its authenticity.

“We do not replicate or recreate vintage and antique products—they are all originals,” says Anand.

Products at Circa start from Rs 11,000 and go all the way up to Rs 11 lakh.

The most expensive piece sold so far is the Ashtalakshmi—the eight forms of Goddess Lakshmi, depicted in eight different paintings in one series, painted by the same artist, in the same style, and on the same frame—a rare event.

“The seller was giving them up for the simple reason that modern and mobile lifestyles don’t stretch to the space required to showcase such a treasure,” Anand remarks.

Circa worked on the series and found it an appreciative owner.

This original lithograph by Raja Ravi Varma (known for his iconic depiction of Indian mythology) depicts Shree Trimbakeshwar; Printed in Karla, Lonavala, Maharashtra; Era: Circa 1940; Price: ₹16,000 | Image: Circa

In the pipeline

Going forward, Circa aspires to open a larger and more interactive store with curated installations.

While Circa does have plans to add more product lines, for now, the team will enhance its current lines and expand the sourcing playfield.

“I don’t see us taking Circa abroad. There are people who are already doing that. We want to educate the people of India to not look West and appreciate what we already have here,” says Anand.

He also wishes to extend his line of work to restore and save old buildings and mansions across India.

“My grandfather’s life’s mission was to share the diversity and richness of Indian art and culture with connoisseurs around the world. We are continuing the legacy,” concludes Anand.