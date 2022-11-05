Here’s all you can do in Bengaluru during the TechSparks week

YourStory’s flagship event TechSparks is back offline after being hosted online during the two years of the pandemic. With a line-up featuring the who’s who of the startup ecosystem, this year’s TechSparks will be bigger and better.

Places to visit

Yes, Bengaluru is the Silicon Valley of India but no, we don’t just have high-rise buildings and office spaces to offer. Bengaluru also has some magnificent monuments that will fascinate all historophiles.





The majestic Bangalore Palace is iconic for many reasons. The former private residence of the royal Wodeyar family is almost like the Windsor Castle of India, and we are not just talking about its sheer resemblance to the original British royal residence. The palace rooms now occupy arts and artefacts from the bygone era and is a popular destination for music events. If you are visiting the palace, do opt for the audio guide for an immersive experience.

Tipu Sultan’s Summer Palace in Chamrajpet, as the name suggests, used to be the summer residence of Tipu Sultan. It is popular for its teakwood carvings and Indo-Islamic architecture. Visitors are allowed to take a look inside the palace from 8.30 AM, and the palace remains open until 5.30 AM.





If spirituality is your calling, 5 km from the TechSparks venue lies the splendid Iskcon Temple of Bangalore. The surreal evening prayers are sure to help you wind down after the day’s meet and greet. It is also said to be the best-maintained Iskcon Temple in the world.





On one of the three days, before heading to Taj Yeshwantpur, you could start your day at Bengaluru’s lung space. The iconic Sri Chamarajendra Park, popularly known as the Cubbon Park, is spread over 300 acres, offering a quick escape from the city’s infamous traffic and the hustle culture. On Sundays, the green heart of Bangalore often hosts cultural programmes, stand-up comedy shows, and skateboarding classes for those who want to do more than walk or jog in the park. And lovers of furry friends can head towards the State Central Library to play with dogs of all sizes and breeds at the Dog Park.

If you are a plantsman, head to the Lalbagh Botanical Garden. Established almost two centuries ago, Lalbagh offers a breath-taking collection of ornamental plants and is home to numerous species of birds.





We recommend you stay back on November 13, Sunday, to enjoy a full-day city tour. Thrillophilia offers some all-encompassing tours, starting from Rs 2,499.

Where to eat

Whether you are team sweet sambar or team spicy sambar, you cannot escape the drool-worthy crispy dosas of Bangalore. Usually topped with ghee or butter, Bangalore’s iconic dosa places promise crunch at first bite. It will thus be a sin if you visit the tech city and not try what its techies survive on.





YS Life recommends you to grab a ghee-at-every-bite breakfast at Mavalli Tiffin Room, Taaza Thindi if you are an early-riser and don’t mind devouring breakfast at as early as 6 AM, Brahmin’s Coffee Bar for steamy khara bath, and crispy benne masala dosa and Mangalore bajji at Shri Sagar CTR. If you love your coffee, plan a trip to Vidyarthi Bhavan where Starbucks’ co-founder Zev Siegl has had his coffee.





Once the dosa-craving fades, you can try Koshys Bar and Restaurant for brilliant British breakfast in Ashok Nagar. Or head to the iconic Hole In The Wall for a great selection of waffles, French toasts and pancakes or devour paper-thin appams with steamy mutton stew at the RCB Café.





And finally, no Bangalore meal is complete without a scoop of Corner House ice cream. The call is yours to make–Death by Chocolate or dosa? Or maybe both?

Fresh pours

What is Bangalore without some freshly brewed beer? According to the Government of Karnataka’s reports, over 300 pubs have opened up in Bengaluru ever since United Breweries set the ball rolling. And no Bangalore pub-hopping evening is complete without a visit to the iconic Toit on Indiranagar’s 100 Feet Road. Set up in 2010, Toit is the go-to place for Bangaloreans to unwind after work. Don’t forget to pair your beer with woodfired pizza.





We also recommend Arbor Brewing Company, Byg Brewski Brewing Company, Bob’s Bar, and Merak Brewhouse.





If you want to try something beyond beer, head to Copitas at the Four Seasons Hotel. Often termed the ‘Cocktail Mecca’ of the city, standing on the 21st floor, Copitas was recently ranked #44 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars list for 2022. Besides the sophisticated cocktails, Copitas offers Asian-inspired bar nibbles and a curated selection of cigars to pair with your drinks.





If you wish to skip the straight drinks, we recommend the vibrant cocktails at Sly Granny, Daddy’s, Toast and Tonic, and Bohemians.

Best of entertainment

Bangalore also has some fun events lined up during the TechSparks week.





YS Life has curated a list for you:

Yoga Classes

Where: Lahe Lahe, Kodihalli

When: November 10, 8 AM

Cost: Rs 399 onwards

Inksoul Tattoo and Music Concert Season 5

Where: Manpho Convention Centre

When: November 13, 10 AM

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Ankit Tiwari Live

Where: GYLT

When: November 11, 7 PM

Cost: Rs 799 onwards

Sunday Mornings Stand-up Comedy

Where: Cubbon Park, outside Karnataka High Court

When: November 13, 8.30 AM

Cost: N/A