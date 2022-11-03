TechSparks 2022 is bigger, better, and back offline after two years! What are you waiting for?

They say good things take time, but great things take a little longer.





And so it has been with TechSparks, YourStory’s flagship startup-tech event that features the who’s-who from across the startup ecosystem.





TechSparks 2020 and 2021 were both online events, and though they were fun, it meant foregoing the chance to truly connect with our network of startup founders, investors, regulators, leaders, and mentors—one-on-one, face-to-face, and in the flesh.

This is why TechSparks 2022 is important. We’re finally back offline this year, and we look forward to hosting you between November 10, 2022, and November 12, 2022, at Taj, Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru.

This year, the conversations will focus on the next epoch of India’s tech evolution. We will delve into how the startup ecosystem is building on India’s tech agenda, and what value it essentially unlocks for the world.





From cutting-edge technologies to audacious ideas, from path-breaking disruptions to deep humane conversations, the three-day summit will be the destination for deliberating, deep-diving, and understanding the promise of India’s tech agenda.





Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, our chief guest for the event, will set the agenda for TechSparks 2022, returning to the stage for a second time to talk about how India can rampart its tech prowess and consolidate its standing in the global tech community.

Dr Ashwathnarayanan CN, Minister for Higher Education; IT & BT, Science & Technology, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood in the Karnataka government, will lay out his vision for Bengaluru and Karnataka’s tech landscape, chalking out the state’s vision to further push the country’s tech agenda.





Tony Fadell, the inventor of ﻿Apple﻿'s paradigm-changing iPod and the iPhone, will launch his much-awaited book, Build: An Unorthodox Guide to Making Things Worth Making, at TechSparks 2022. Don’t miss out on all the learnings as Fadell goes beyond the written word to talk about his experience building at Apple, thinking iconically, and learning from failures.





﻿Zerodha﻿ Founder and CEO Nithin Kamath will talk about the startup’s enigmatic rise from being bootstrapped to hitting the billion-dollar valuation mark, and the importance of a break and focusing on one’s wellness.

Expect to run into Deepinder Goyal, Zomato’s Founder and CEO; Byju Raveendran, Founder of ﻿ BYJU'S ﻿ ; Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder of ﻿ Ola Electric ﻿ ; Mabel Chacko, Founder of OPEN Financial Technologies; and Shailendra Singh from Sequoia Capital, among others, over three action-packed days.

The summit will climax with the announcement of this year’s YourStory Tech30 winners—India’s most coveted curation of 30 high-potential startups that are leveraging the latest technology to disrupt and innovate on the path of solving real-world problems.





Currently in its 12th year, TechSparks has reached over 300 million viewers online, recorded 500,000 offline attendees, and hosted 2,000+ prominent speakers—from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.





You can buy tickets for TechSparks 2022 here. We hope to run into you there!