Curtain Raiser: Here's all you can do on April 1 and 2

Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. We bring you a curation of the major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Mumbai

Daddy Kool ft. Atul Khatri

When: April 2

Where: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir

Cost: Rs 799 onwards

Businessman-turned-comedian Atul Khatri has taken up the charge to make people laugh harder than they ever have. Come with your friends and family to join the laughter ride.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Palghar Beach Camping - Treks and Trails

When: April 1 | 4PM - April 9 | 11AM

Where: Shirgaon Beach

Cost: Rs 1399 onwards

Perfectly peaceful and untouched landscapes invite you to enjoy nature in peace at Camp, where happy memories can be made.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Mistry Solved (Parla)

When: April 2 | 9 PM

Where: Dinanath Mangeshkar Natyagruha

Cost: Rs 199

Come alone, with friends, or with family to taste a different kind of comedy that contains the best bits from Mistry's career.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Delhi

India Cocktail Week 2023

When: April 1st & 2nd | 2 PM Onwards

Where: Dhyan Chand National Stadium

Cost: Rs 699 onwards

Are you ready for an unforgettable and immersive cocktail experience with special menus, cocktail crawls, and international bar guest shifts at noteworthy bars in the city? Don't miss this chance to get in on the action.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Horn OK Please Food Festival

When: March 31 - April 2 | 12 Noon -10PM

Where: JLN Stadium Gate

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Gear up to witness the most exuberant food festival. Bring along your friends and make your friends and family tag along for a memorable, action-packed weekend! Grab a chilled pint of beer, some refreshing cocktails and mocktails to wash all the grub down from the multiple bars and beat the summer heat.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Bengaluru

Hands In Clay: Pottery Workshop

When: April 1-7

Where: Small world

Cost: Rs 1,299 onwards

Join this workshop for a captivating and immersive pottery experience where creativity takes shape right between your fingers. Grab your tickets to unleash your inner artist and embark on a therapeutic adventure into the mesmerising world of clay.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Not Gym. Not workout. Salsa.

When: March 10 | 4AM - June 10 | 8AM

Where: Shara - Centre of Latin Dance

Cost: Rs 5500 onwards

Wake up to our early morning salsa; that is much fun that it doesn't feel like you’re working out! Get your passes for an enjoyable way to exercise. All you need to do is keep your body moving at all times.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Hyderabad

TATA IPL 2023 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

When: April 02 | 3.30 PM

Where: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Watch the Sunrisers face the Rajasthan Royals in their first match of the league! Get ready for a thrilling encounter with the Sunrisers. Are you ready? Get your tickets to cheer the team on!

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Gaurav Gupta Live

When: April 1 | 5.30 PM

Where: CF3C+87R, Ambedkar Colony, Khairtabad, Hyderabad

Cost: Rs 499

Gaurav Gupta, a dentist, will not make your smile perfect; he’ll make you laugh hard! His jokes will have you wheezing! So, bring your friends, family, or a date, and let them increase the oxygen in their muscles.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Once Upon A Time Flea

When: April 2 | 11AM

Where: HITEX Exhibition Center

Cost: Rs 150 onwards

Bring your pets, bond with friends and family, take selfies, singalong to the music. Get your tickets to remember and cherish this long and exciting day.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

The Weekend Masti

When: April 2 | 10 AM Onwards

Where: NCC Urban One

Cost: Rs 5000

Curated to create a whole new kind of encounter to amaze and impress attendees, experience a new place with ample fun, food, flea market vendors, and brand stalls with colourful and lively spectacles that will exceed your expectations.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Chennai

Pradeep Kumar’s Mayanadhi Live in concert

When: April 1 | 6PM Onwards

Where: Helipad Ground

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Pradeep Kumar, the mesmerising voice known to be the most modest and humble musician, is ready to win your hearts with his talent in Noise and Grains.

Tickets available on Paytm insider.

SPB CHARAN Golden Nite

When: April 2 | 6.05 PM Onwards

Where: Vani Mahal

Cost: Rs 500 onwards

Come and join the SPB Charan show to sing along to tunes that will take you back in time in-memorium.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Resin Art Workshop

When: April 2 | 1:30 PM Onwards

Where: Venue to be announced

Cost: Rs 1,999 onwards

Experience the art of creating a beautiful seascape with different techniques and more. Come here to learn the standard methodology of art without any hideaway technique.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Kolkata

MAKATI X OFFLINE PRESENTS NIPUN DIVECHA TECHDRONE

When: March 31 | 8PM - April 1 | 4AM

Where: Makati Kolkata

Cost: Rs 1,000 onwards

Get groovin with Nipun Divecha's selection of tunes and slickest mixes, which is sure to make a night of non-stop fun and dancing! See you on the dance floor for this rager.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Calm Chor

When: March 31 | 9PM - April 1 | 4AM

Where: one8 Commune

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

March is about to end, so let's make it loud as Calm Chor, Dibesh, and Josh are about to drop their foot-tapping hits.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.