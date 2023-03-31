Curtain Raiser: Here's all you can do on April 1 and 2
No weekend plans yet? YS Life has got you covered. From what to do to where to eat and shop, discover all major events across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata under one umbrella.
Friday March 31, 2023,
Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. We bring you a curation of the major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.
Mumbai
Daddy Kool ft. Atul Khatri
When: April 2
Where: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir
Cost: Rs 799 onwards
Businessman-turned-comedian Atul Khatri has taken up the charge to make people laugh harder than they ever have. Come with your friends and family to join the laughter ride.
Tickets available on BookMyShow.
Palghar Beach Camping - Treks and Trails
When: April 1 | 4PM - April 9 | 11AM
Where: Shirgaon Beach
Cost: Rs 1399 onwards
Perfectly peaceful and untouched landscapes invite you to enjoy nature in peace at Camp, where happy memories can be made.
Tickets available on Paytm Insider.
Mistry Solved (Parla)
When: April 2 | 9 PM
Where: Dinanath Mangeshkar Natyagruha
Cost: Rs 199
Come alone, with friends, or with family to taste a different kind of comedy that contains the best bits from Mistry's career.
Tickets available on BookMyShow.
Delhi
India Cocktail Week 2023
When: April 1st & 2nd | 2 PM Onwards
Where: Dhyan Chand National Stadium
Cost: Rs 699 onwards
Are you ready for an unforgettable and immersive cocktail experience with special menus, cocktail crawls, and international bar guest shifts at noteworthy bars in the city? Don't miss this chance to get in on the action.
Tickets available on Paytm Insider.
Horn OK Please Food Festival
When: March 31 - April 2 | 12 Noon -10PM
Where: JLN Stadium Gate
Cost: Rs 499 onwards
Gear up to witness the most exuberant food festival. Bring along your friends and make your friends and family tag along for a memorable, action-packed weekend! Grab a chilled pint of beer, some refreshing cocktails and mocktails to wash all the grub down from the multiple bars and beat the summer heat.
Tickets available on Paytm Insider.
Bengaluru
Hands In Clay: Pottery Workshop
When: April 1-7
Where: Small world
Cost: Rs 1,299 onwards
Join this workshop for a captivating and immersive pottery experience where creativity takes shape right between your fingers. Grab your tickets to unleash your inner artist and embark on a therapeutic adventure into the mesmerising world of clay.
Tickets available on BookMyShow.
Not Gym. Not workout. Salsa.
When: March 10 | 4AM - June 10 | 8AM
Where: Shara - Centre of Latin Dance
Cost: Rs 5500 onwards
Wake up to our early morning salsa; that is much fun that it doesn't feel like you’re working out! Get your passes for an enjoyable way to exercise. All you need to do is keep your body moving at all times.
Tickets available on Paytm Insider.
Hyderabad
TATA IPL 2023 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
When: April 02 | 3.30 PM
Where: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
Cost: Rs 499 onwards
Watch the Sunrisers face the Rajasthan Royals in their first match of the league! Get ready for a thrilling encounter with the Sunrisers. Are you ready? Get your tickets to cheer the team on!
Tickets available on Paytm Insider.
Gaurav Gupta Live
When: April 1 | 5.30 PM
Where: CF3C+87R, Ambedkar Colony, Khairtabad, Hyderabad
Cost: Rs 499
Gaurav Gupta, a dentist, will not make your smile perfect; he’ll make you laugh hard! His jokes will have you wheezing! So, bring your friends, family, or a date, and let them increase the oxygen in their muscles.
Tickets available on BookMyShow.
Once Upon A Time Flea
When: April 2 | 11AM
Where: HITEX Exhibition Center
Cost: Rs 150 onwards
Bring your pets, bond with friends and family, take selfies, singalong to the music. Get your tickets to remember and cherish this long and exciting day.
Tickets available on Paytm Insider.
The Weekend Masti
When: April 2 | 10 AM Onwards
Where: NCC Urban One
Cost: Rs 5000
Curated to create a whole new kind of encounter to amaze and impress attendees, experience a new place with ample fun, food, flea market vendors, and brand stalls with colourful and lively spectacles that will exceed your expectations.
Tickets available on BookMyShow.
Chennai
Pradeep Kumar’s Mayanadhi Live in concert
When: April 1 | 6PM Onwards
Where: Helipad Ground
Cost: Rs 499 onwards
Pradeep Kumar, the mesmerising voice known to be the most modest and humble musician, is ready to win your hearts with his talent in Noise and Grains.
Tickets available on Paytm insider.
SPB CHARAN Golden Nite
When: April 2 | 6.05 PM Onwards
Where: Vani Mahal
Cost: Rs 500 onwards
Come and join the SPB Charan show to sing along to tunes that will take you back in time in-memorium.
Tickets available on BookMyShow.
Resin Art Workshop
When: April 2 | 1:30 PM Onwards
Where: Venue to be announced
Cost: Rs 1,999 onwards
Experience the art of creating a beautiful seascape with different techniques and more. Come here to learn the standard methodology of art without any hideaway technique.
Tickets available on Paytm Insider.
Kolkata
MAKATI X OFFLINE PRESENTS NIPUN DIVECHA TECHDRONE
When: March 31 | 8PM - April 1 | 4AM
Where: Makati Kolkata
Cost: Rs 1,000 onwards
Get groovin with Nipun Divecha's selection of tunes and slickest mixes, which is sure to make a night of non-stop fun and dancing! See you on the dance floor for this rager.
Tickets available on Paytm Insider.
Calm Chor
When: March 31 | 9PM - April 1 | 4AM
Where: one8 Commune
Cost: Rs 499 onwards
March is about to end, so let's make it loud as Calm Chor, Dibesh, and Josh are about to drop their foot-tapping hits.
Tickets available on Paytm Insider.