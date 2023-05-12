Curtain Raiser: Here's all you can do on May 13 and 14

Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. We bring you a curation of the major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Mumbai

Rema India Tour

When: May 13 | 5 PM onwards

Where: DOME, NSCI SVP Stadium

Cost: Rs 799 onwards

Gear up for an unforgettable experience with well-known singer, songwriter, and rapper Rema, who is set to take the stage by storm. Get your passes to dance to the beat.

Mother’s Day celebration at Jio World Drive

When: May 14

Where: West Atrium, Jio World Drive

Cost: Rs 699 onwards

Get your little one’s creative caps on! Join in a fun and interactive paint party. Leave the kids at the paint party and get a surprise masterpiece made by your kids just for you on this special occasion.

India in Fashion

When: May 12 - June 4

Where: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Cost: Rs 199

A thrilling costume art exhibition featuring iconic international and national fashion designers exhibition will be accompanied by an insightful audio guide experience.

Delhi

TATA IPL 2023 | Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

When: May 13 | 7:30 PM onwards

Where: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla Ground

Cost: Rs 1,000 onwards

Every dot ball and every run counts! Two captains vying for the win and the orange cap: David Warner and Shikar Dhawan’s teams take on each other. Catch the game from the stadium and roar Macha for the Delhi Capitals!

Explore unseen Old Delhi on bicycle

When: January 13 | 12:20 PM - December 31 | 12:20PM

Where: Chor Bizarre, Asaf Ali Road

Cost: Rs 2,500

Once the home of the Mughals, and now the heart of India, cycle through the narrow lanes of Old Delhi and see more than on foot, discovering unimaginably narrow streets, hidden corners, and historic monuments (Lal Quila, Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid, Fatehpuri Masjid, etc.).

Claydate! DIY 3D graphic clay mugs

When: May 13 | 5 PM onwards

Where: Veg Gulati, Green Park

Cost: Rs 1,500 onwards

Unleash your creativity and spend some time with your friends or loved ones to make 3D graphic mugs out of clay. Don't miss this chance to explore your artistic side and have some fun.

Bengaluru

Pottery workshop

When: May 12 - June 1

Where: Lahe Lahe

Cost: Rs 1,770 onwards

Trying your hand at pottery will not only help you build up a skill during these difficult times, but it can also be of great therapeutic help—the need of the hour.

Munnar backpacking

When: May 5 - 14 | 10 PM

Where: Karachi Bakery - Indiranagar

Cost: Rs 7,500 onwards

Pack your bags for a fun and memorable trip to take a stroll in the tea gardens, waterfall viewpoint, and a dam.

Paint with Coffee

When: May 14 - August 27 |

Where: Lahe Lahe

Cost: Rs 1,180

Anyone can paint! Let’s get ready for coffee painting and be able to make a masterpiece at the end of your workshop.

Hyderabad

TATA IPL 2023 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants

When: May 13| 3:30 PM

Where: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Grab your friends, get your team colours on, and witness some breathtaking cricket action! It's the Sunrisers Hyderabad versus the Lucknow Super Giants.

Rema India Tour + Divine

When: May 14 | 5 PM

Where: Odeum By Prism

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

Don’t miss watching the 2X magic show, Rema + Divine, live on stage.

Paper carving workshop by Neetu Sam

When: May 14 | 4 PM

Where: Zen Bowls

Cost: Rs 1,199 onwards

Here's your chance to be a part of preserving this cultural tradition, psaligraphy or paper carving, an art form that can be used to create stunning works of art.

Chennai

Pradeep Kumar's Nee Kavithaigala, Live in Erode

When: May 14 | 6.30 PM onwards

Where: Sports Village

Cost: Rs 1,000 onwards

Get ready for a memorable live concert by Pradeep Kumar, which will make you sing and dance along.

Dance Drama Festival

When: May 11 onwards

Where: Vani Mahal

Cost: Rs 200

A festival showcasing dance forms through specific themes for experimentation and exploration of new horizons in musical dance forms. Get your tickets to experience the Indian classical musical culture.

Kolkata

DA - BANGG I The Tour - Reloaded

When: 13 May | 6 PM onwards

Where: East Bengal Ground

Cost: Rs 699 onwards

Are you ready for an electrifying night of music and dance performances by some of the biggest names in Bollywood? Get passes for an unforgettable experience filled with non-stop entertainment and thrilling performances.

Char Bondhur Sondha

When: May 14 | 6 PM onwards

Where: Kala Mandir Auditorium

Cost: Rs 600 onwards

In a city that is musically astute and culturally rooted, get prepared to celebrate some of the iconic Bengali songs.

