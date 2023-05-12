Curtain Raiser: Here's all you can do on May 13 and 14
No weekend plans yet? YS Life has got you covered. From what to do to where to eat and shop, discover all major events across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata under one umbrella.
Friday May 12, 2023,
5 min Read
Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. We bring you a curation of the major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.
Mumbai
Rema India Tour
When: May 13 | 5 PM onwards
Where: DOME, NSCI SVP Stadium
Cost: Rs 799 onwards
Gear up for an unforgettable experience with well-known singer, songwriter, and rapper Rema, who is set to take the stage by storm. Get your passes to dance to the beat.
Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.
Mother’s Day celebration at Jio World Drive
When: May 14
Where: West Atrium, Jio World Drive
Cost: Rs 699 onwards
Get your little one’s creative caps on! Join in a fun and interactive paint party. Leave the kids at the paint party and get a surprise masterpiece made by your kids just for you on this special occasion.
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
India in Fashion
When: May 12 - June 4
Where: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre
Cost: Rs 199
A thrilling costume art exhibition featuring iconic international and national fashion designers exhibition will be accompanied by an insightful audio guide experience.
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
Delhi
TATA IPL 2023 | Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings
When: May 13 | 7:30 PM onwards
Where: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla Ground
Cost: Rs 1,000 onwards
Every dot ball and every run counts! Two captains vying for the win and the orange cap: David Warner and Shikar Dhawan’s teams take on each other. Catch the game from the stadium and roar Macha for the Delhi Capitals!
Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.
Explore unseen Old Delhi on bicycle
When: January 13 | 12:20 PM - December 31 | 12:20PM
Where: Chor Bizarre, Asaf Ali Road
Cost: Rs 2,500
Once the home of the Mughals, and now the heart of India, cycle through the narrow lanes of Old Delhi and see more than on foot, discovering unimaginably narrow streets, hidden corners, and historic monuments (Lal Quila, Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid, Fatehpuri Masjid, etc.).
Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.
Claydate! DIY 3D graphic clay mugs
When: May 13 | 5 PM onwards
Where: Veg Gulati, Green Park
Cost: Rs 1,500 onwards
Unleash your creativity and spend some time with your friends or loved ones to make 3D graphic mugs out of clay. Don't miss this chance to explore your artistic side and have some fun.
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
Bengaluru
Pottery workshop
When: May 12 - June 1
Where: Lahe Lahe
Cost: Rs 1,770 onwards
Trying your hand at pottery will not only help you build up a skill during these difficult times, but it can also be of great therapeutic help—the need of the hour.
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
Munnar backpacking
When: May 5 - 14 | 10 PM
Where: Karachi Bakery - Indiranagar
Cost: Rs 7,500 onwards
Pack your bags for a fun and memorable trip to take a stroll in the tea gardens, waterfall viewpoint, and a dam.
Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.
Paint with Coffee
When: May 14 - August 27 |
Where: Lahe Lahe
Cost: Rs 1,180
Anyone can paint! Let’s get ready for coffee painting and be able to make a masterpiece at the end of your workshop.
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
Hyderabad
TATA IPL 2023 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants
When: May 13| 3:30 PM
Where: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
Cost: Rs 499 onwards
Grab your friends, get your team colours on, and witness some breathtaking cricket action! It's the Sunrisers Hyderabad versus the Lucknow Super Giants.
Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.
Rema India Tour + Divine
When: May 14 | 5 PM
Where: Odeum By Prism
Cost: Rs 999 onwards
Don’t miss watching the 2X magic show, Rema + Divine, live on stage.
Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.
Paper carving workshop by Neetu Sam
When: May 14 | 4 PM
Where: Zen Bowls
Cost: Rs 1,199 onwards
Here's your chance to be a part of preserving this cultural tradition, psaligraphy or paper carving, an art form that can be used to create stunning works of art.
Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.
Chennai
Pradeep Kumar's Nee Kavithaigala, Live in Erode
When: May 14 | 6.30 PM onwards
Where: Sports Village
Cost: Rs 1,000 onwards
Get ready for a memorable live concert by Pradeep Kumar, which will make you sing and dance along.
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
Dance Drama Festival
When: May 11 onwards
Where: Vani Mahal
Cost: Rs 200
A festival showcasing dance forms through specific themes for experimentation and exploration of new horizons in musical dance forms. Get your tickets to experience the Indian classical musical culture.
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
Kolkata
DA - BANGG I The Tour - Reloaded
When: 13 May | 6 PM onwards
Where: East Bengal Ground
Cost: Rs 699 onwards
Are you ready for an electrifying night of music and dance performances by some of the biggest names in Bollywood? Get passes for an unforgettable experience filled with non-stop entertainment and thrilling performances.
Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.
Char Bondhur Sondha
When: May 14 | 6 PM onwards
Where: Kala Mandir Auditorium
Cost: Rs 600 onwards
In a city that is musically astute and culturally rooted, get prepared to celebrate some of the iconic Bengali songs.
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
Edited by Suman Singh