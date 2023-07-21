Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. We bring you a curation of the major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Mumbai

Street Food Festival at Jio World Drive

When: July 22 | 12PM - July 23 | 10PM

Where: Jio World Drive

Cost: Free

What’s a better way to spend the weekend than indulging in the best of street food from every region across the country? Indulge in chaats of Delhi, kaathi rolls of Kolkata, and bhajjis of Kerala, from some of the most renowned brands–Prithvi Cafe, Salaam Bombay, Bay of Bengal, Dumpling Khang, and many more, all under one roof.

Gear up for this unforgettable taste of regional street food paradise at the Jio World Drive.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Korean Cooking

When: July 22 | 2 PM Onwards

Where: Culinary Craft

Cost: Rs 3950 onwards

If you salivate every time the main character in your favourite K-drama show slurps down a warm bowl of ramen or chews into crispy fried chicken, here’s an opportunity to learn how to cook some of those flavourful Korean dishes and enjoy them in the comfort of your homes. Learn to make the traditional banchan kimchi, a warm bowl of bibimbap, fried sesame chicken, and japchae with rolled omelette from professionals at the Culinary Craft in Powai.

Get your passes and let your taste buds embark on a flavorful journey while you immerse yourself in the rich culture of Korea.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

World Rum Trail: Exploring The Finest Global Rums by Trove Experiences

When: July 22 | 4 PM Onwards

Where: The Bar

Cost: Rs 3000 onwards

While it pours outside, there’s no better way to make the most of the rainy evenings than sipping on some spiced rum with a side of banter with friends. The Bar at Grand Hyatt is organising Rum Trail, a guided blind-tasting of nine different rums from across the world this weekend. Enjoy the notes and learn about the fascinating stories behind their origin.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Delhi

Darshan Raval Live In Concert

When: July 22 | 6 PM Onwards

Where: KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium

Cost: Rs 699 onwards

Darshan Raval, an Indian singer, composer, and songwriter, is known for his soulful and romantic voice in languages like Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Bengali. His popular songs and vibrant performances, including hit singles like 'Tera Zikr' and 'Bhula Diya', are sure to captivate fans.

Get tickets for this memorable performance, with great acoustics, special effects, and spectacular lighting.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

PawHour - Kitty Cats & Yoga Mats

When: July 22 | 11:30AM

Where: BoulderBox - Climbing Centre

Cost: Rs 1499

Want to indulge in yoga and want little fur buddies to accompany you? PawHour’s Kitten Yoga is an unique experience that offers a blend of relaxation and cuteness, featuring soothing music, gentle poses, and a lively pack of kittens. The session, aimed at melting away your stress, provides a nurturing environment for personal growth and connection. This session is beginner-friendly and is sure to provide the ultimate downtown for the weekend.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Exploring Havelis Of Chandni Chowk

When: July 23 | 9 AM Onwards

Where: Shri Digambar Jain Lal Mandir

Cost: Rs 600 onwards

Today every foodie and shopper’s heaven, Chandni Chowk was once an aristocratic urban city housing grand havelis, water canals, and gorgeous boulevards.

Anoushka Jain, Founder of heritage and research organisation Enroute Indian History, has organised a walk this Sunday to discover hidden havelis, unimaginably narrow streets, hidden corners, and historic monuments and stories of people who once lived in Chandni Chowk, over a cup of tea.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Bengaluru

Gajendra Verma Live

When: July 22 | 5 PM Onwards

Where: Phoenix Marketcity

Cost: Rs 599 onwards

Singer-songwriter Gajendra Verma rose to success with Emptiness–Tune Mere Jaana, later producing albums and tracks Tera Hi Rahu and Mere Janan among others. His biggest YouTube hit, Tera Ghata has globally recorded more than one billion views.

This Saturday, Verma is set to leave Bengaluru mesmerised with his voice and electrifying performance.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Alcohol Ink Workshop

When: July 23 | 4 PM Onwards

Where: ArtDelight Group

Cost: Rs 1699 onwards

ArtDelight, a Bengaluru-based venture, aims to motivate people to bring out their creative side and conduct painting parties to give them some ‘me time’ to rejuvenate with art. This Sunday, the venture is organising an alcohol ink workshop for a rejuvenating and fun weekend. Create swirls, blotches, marbling patterns, and other designs on the surface of your choice, and take home two finished artworks.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Indian Coastal Prawn Festival

When: July 20 | 11:30 AM - August 3 | 11:55 PM

Where: The Big Barn - Taproom Tiki Bar Cafe

Cost: Free

Call it sungta, chingri, or cheemmen, prawns are a favourite across the coastal belt in India. The Big Barn in Bengaluru is hosting an unforgettable prawn festival to take its guests on a unique culinary journey along the country’s coastline. From Goa’s vindaloo, to Kerala’s moilee and Bengal’s malakari, get your taste buds ready for an epic food adventure this weekend!

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Hyderabad

Jonita Gandhi Live in Concert

When: July 22 | 5 PM Onwards

Where: HITEX Exhibition Center

Cost: Rs 799

Listen to celebrated Indo-Canadian playback singer and YouTube star, Jonita Gandhi, who has recorded songs across languages to prove her extraordinary blend of versatility and musical finesse. The voice behind Highway, Manmarziyaan, OK Kanmani, Sarkar, and Padman, Gandhi has also been featured in AR Rahman’s album Raunaq.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Ali Brothers Live In Odeum By Prism

When: July 22 | 7 PM Onwards

Where: Odeum by Prism

Cost: Rs 799 onwards

Get ready to be transported to the realms of bliss with the renowned ensemble, Ali Brothers. Let their harmonies and ethereal voices awaken the depths of your being.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Anigma Pop Culture Festival

When: July 22 | 11 AM Onwards

Where: Xora Bar & Kitchen

Cost: Rs 799 Onwards

The Artist’s Collaborative is organising ANIGMA, a day-long pop-culture and arts festival for comic fandoms ranging from anime, K-pop, Marvel, DC, and cosplay, among others. The festival promises to bring together emerging artists from various fields–dance, music, digital arts, jewellery, handmade crafts, graffiti, and resin art. Get your passes to experience pop culture at its best.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Chennai

Aravind SA's We Need To Talk

When: July 22 | 7 PM Onwards

Where: Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall

Cost: Rs 750 onwards

One of Times of India’s Most Desirable Men, 2017, Aravind SA’s strength lies beyond just his looks. The standup comedian delivers the truest, most relatable and unabashed and authentic performance when on stage.

With more than 100 sold-out shows and two standup specials on Amazon Prime Video, Aravind still has a long way to go. This weekend, Aravind brings to Chennai his new special featuring his journey with mental health, dealing with anxiety, his career, and his time with his therapist.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Kolkata

The Laughology Project with Zakir Khan

When: July 22 | 7 PM Onward

Where: Science City Auditorium

Cost: Rs 699 onwards

Zakir Khan, known for his unique Indian style of comedy that involves him catching on to the emotions that are common to every Indian household, is on the road with his latest stand-up show. Catch the Sakht Launda himself, Zakir Khan, live.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Gujarati Food Festival

When: July 22 | 12 PM Onwards

Where: Princeton Club

Cost: Rs 549 onwards

Craving Gujarati food but don’t know where to order from? Feast on khandvi, drikhand, puranpuri, undhiyu, and dhoklas at the Princeton Club this weekend. The Gujarati food festival promises to provide the diverse and authentic taste of Gujarat and offer a memorable food experience.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.