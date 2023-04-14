Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. We bring you a curation of the major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Mumbai

Sangam/Confluence - The Nita Mukesh Ambani museum event

When: April 13- 30

Where: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center

Cost: Rs 199

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center offers a space for visual arts, celebrating diverse cultural impulses and traditions and bringing together global and Indian artists. Get your tickets to experience the new.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Echoes of the Earth

When: April 15 | 3 PM Onwards

Where: Mehboob Studios

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

The festival offers the unparalleled experience of coming together as a community to celebrate the Earth responsibly through music, art, and environmental workshops and aims at highlighting the local ecosystems and focusing on the successful conservation stories and the eco-warriors leading the same.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Agents of Cheers 4.0

When: April 15 | 2 PM - April 16 | 11 PM Onwards

Where: IFBE

Cost: Rs 1,500 onwards

Join this brigade of cheer for an unforgettable celebration of the smoothest spirits, the crispest craft brews to a hand-picked selection of premium wines. This experience is sure to satisfy even the most discerning palates. Get your passes to raise a glass and discover your new favourite drink.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Delhi

Echoes of Earth

When: April 16 | 3 PM Onwards

Where: 1AQ

Cost: Rs 999

The festival offers the unparalleled experience of coming together as a community to celebrate the Earth responsibly through music, art, and environmental workshops and aims at highlighting the local ecosystems and focusing on the successful conservation stories and the eco-warriors leading the same.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Ashish Bagrecha Live

When: April 15 | 5 PM Onwards

Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium

Cost: Rs 699 onwards

Experience an evening of love, hope and magic in Ashish Bagrecha's soulful voice and soothing music as he shares his lessons on life and love.

Take a ride on this journey of hope and healing through poetry and music.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Bengaluru

Bars From Far by Greater Than Gin

When: April 14 | 5 PM - April 15 | 11 PM Onwards

Where: Hotel Royal Orchid

Cost: Rs 350 onwards

Bringing together bars and bartenders under one roof to showcase their cocktails, hospitality and service techniques. Grab your passes to try this new experience.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Pottery with Families

When: April 16-27

Where: Lahe Lahe

Cost: Rs 2,183 onwards

An experience not to be missed, Pottery with Families allows one to connect with the earth, play with clay, and ideate and create with the art form of pottery. Come with your kids to understand the feel of natural clay, and hand-building techniques like pinching, coiling and slab making.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Rambo Circus International Festival

When: April 13-23

Where: St John’s Auditorium

Cost: Rs 500

Get your passes to come to watch artists from around the globe with their breathtaking ground and aerial and mesmerising acts.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Hyderabad

Farhan Akhtar Live

When: April 15 | 7 PM - April 16 | 12 AM Onwards

Where: Odeum By Prism

Cost: Rs 1,500

Watch Farhan Akhtar perform live and perform all his latest tracks from the album and some old songs as well. Get your tickets now and get ready to dance the night away!

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Expressive Art Therapy By Pallavi Banothu

When: April 15 | 9 AM - April 16 | 1 PM Onwards

Where: Alignjoy by Padmaja Penmetsa

Cost: Rs 1,770 onwards

Show up for your healing! A dynamic practice that engages many senses of our body to transform the dense energy in the body into another energy out of our body. Experience and transform!

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Sunburn Arena ft James Hype

When: April 16 | 9 PM Onwards

Where: Odeum by Prism

Cost: Rs 1,000 onwards

Known for his chart-topping remixes and infectious beats, James Hype is set to take the stage and light up the dance floor with his signature sound. Don't miss out on this unforgettable night of music and entertainment and get ready for an electrifying night of music.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Chennai

Write it out, writing session

When: April 15 | 2 PM Onwards

Where: The Museum of Possibilities

Cost: Rs 199 onwards

Get ready for a newer experience and get a prompt to write about On-Ground, where you will all get 30 minutes to write and then four minutes to perform your piece in the presence of fellow writers and poets.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Masala Coffee Live concert

When: April 16 | 6 PM Onwards

Where: Phoenix Marketcity

Cost: Rs 354 onwards

Primarily composing original music and covers in Malayalam and Tamil, the band also performs in Hindi, and is all set to rock the stage. Get tickets and don't forget to get your dancing shoes.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Zimmedaar Chehra by Pratyush Chaubey

When: April 15-16 |

Where: Medai- The Stage, Alwarpet

Cost: Rs 399 onwards

Come and join Pratyush Chaubey, who has been declared as India's "Best Human Being" by UNESCO. Come, laugh, chill and witness comedy like nowhere else.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Kolkata

Poila Baisakh At Lenin Cruise

When: April 15 | 5 PM - April 16 | 6 PM Onwards

Where: Babughat

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Join a memorable Poila Baisakh evening filled with the soulful melodies of Baul songs, refreshing and delicate Sorbot, and a mouth-watering feast, all while cruising on our luxurious ship. Don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind experience. Book your tickets now!

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Madhubanti Bagchi Ekok

When: April 15 | 6:30 PM Onwards

Where: GD Birla Sabhaghar

Cost: Rs 500 onwards

A Bengali and Bollywood playback singer Madhubanti Bagchi is ready to showcase her versatility and range as a performer.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.