Curtain Raiser: Here's all you can do on April 29 and 30

Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. We bring you a curation of the major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Mumbai

AR Rahman Concert for Feeding Smiles

When: April 30 | 4 PM onwards

Where: The Mills

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

Grammy and Oscar winner AR Rahman, a name that needs no introduction, is ready to perform a live concert for Feeding Smiles.

International Jazz Day

When: April 30 | 6:30 PM onwards

Where: Tata Theater

Cost: Rs 500

From jazz standards to jazz fusion, the concert will feature a huge array of artists, musicians, and singers. Get your passes to experience a magical evening.

Sass & Spirits- Cocktail Masterclass

When: April 29 | 5 PM onwards

Where: The Sassy Spoon

Cost: Rs 1,250 onwards

Get passes to master the art of cocktail-making with our mixologist. Get tipsy over your masterpieces, try the four signature cocktails prepared by you, and relish some sassy appetisers with your cocktails.

Delhi

Hands-on culinary workshop

When: April 29 | 10 AM onwards

Where: Academy of Pastry Arts India

Cost: Rs 1,199 onwards

This culinary workshop is for those who have a passion for cooking and learning new delicacies. It will be a complete hands-on workshop under the guidance of a trained and experienced chef worked internationally.

Sagar Wali Qawwali

When: April 29 | 5 PM onwards

Where: Airia Mall

Cost: Rs 799 onwards

Get ready for an unforgettable, soulful Sufi night.

Organic kitchen gardening workshop

When: April 30 | 11 AM

Where: Urrja Organic Farms

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

Feel the joy of growing your own food and adding organic nutrition to your plates. Learn simple, non-expensive methods to start your own edible garden on your balcony, rooftop, or backyard.

Experience an actual visit to an organic farm, understand the ecosystem, farming challenges, and much more.

Bengaluru

Magique presents DJ Chetas

When: April 29 | 9 PM onwards

Where: Magique

Cost: Rs 2,000 onwards

The BDM, DJ Chetas, is ready to make some noise live on stage. Get your tickets now!

Expressive #Art Therapy

When: April 29 | 3 PM onwards

Where: Church Street Social

Cost: Rs 900 onwards

Therapy or self-discovery uses creative expression as a means of exploring emotions, thoughts, and feelings. Through this expressive art therapy, you will tap into your unconscious mind and explore your inner self in a safe and non-judgmental space.

Make your own name plates

When: April 29

Where: Lahe Lahe

Cost: Rs 2,124 onwards

Get your passes and make your own plates. You can personalise them, decorate them, colour them, or just leave them simple.

Pottery workshop at Lahe Lahe

When: April 28-30

Where: Lahe Lahe

Cost: Rs 1,770 onwards

Trying your hand at pottery will not only help you build up a skill during these difficult times but it can be of great therapeutic help—the need of the hour.

Hyderabad

Canvas, Color & Candour

When: April 29 | 11 AM onwards

Where: Alignjoy by Padmaja Penmetsa

Cost: Rs 3,895 onwards

Join artists and experts who will ignite your creativity and leave you with a beautiful masterpiece to take home!

Killatk

When: April 30 | 7 PM onwards

Where: Trops Kitchen and Tavern

Cost: Rs 599

Don’t miss watching Killatk live on stage.

Chennai

Cake baking and frosting workshop

When: April 29 | 11 AM

Where: Reema’s Swad Cooking Classes

Cost: Rs 4,000 onwards

Learn new skills to make cakes and frosting in a fun way.

Casting art workshop

When: April 29-30 | 9 PM onwards

Where: Venue to be announced

Cost: Rs 4,999 onwards

Discover the endless possibilities of casting resin and create your own one-of-a-kind art pieces. Join this, and let experts guide you through the process step-by-step.

Kolkata

Madhur Sharma Live

When: April 30 | 8 PM - May 1 | 2 AM

Where: Space Bar and Kitchen

Cost: Rs 700 onwards

Get ready for an epic night of music, dancing, and good times at the tunes. Don't miss out on the excitement, mark your calendar, and be part of this unforgettable night.

Jannaat Ki Mehfil Ft. Rubai

When: April 29 | 10 PM - April 30 | 4 AM

Where: Golden Park Hotel

Cost: Rs 2,000

Come to experience the exclusive destination for live bands, Sufi music, and commercial hits over craft cocktails and irresistible culinary delights.

