Curtain Raiser: Here's all you can do on April 29 and 30
No weekend plans yet? YS Life has got you covered. From what to do to where to eat and shop, discover all major events across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata under one umbrella.
Friday April 28, 2023,
Mumbai
AR Rahman Concert for Feeding Smiles
When: April 30 | 4 PM onwards
Where: The Mills
Cost: Rs 999 onwards
Grammy and Oscar winner AR Rahman, a name that needs no introduction, is ready to perform a live concert for Feeding Smiles.
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
International Jazz Day
When: April 30 | 6:30 PM onwards
Where: Tata Theater
Cost: Rs 500
From jazz standards to jazz fusion, the concert will feature a huge array of artists, musicians, and singers. Get your passes to experience a magical evening.
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
Sass & Spirits- Cocktail Masterclass
When: April 29 | 5 PM onwards
Where: The Sassy Spoon
Cost: Rs 1,250 onwards
Get passes to master the art of cocktail-making with our mixologist. Get tipsy over your masterpieces, try the four signature cocktails prepared by you, and relish some sassy appetisers with your cocktails.
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
Delhi
Hands-on culinary workshop
When: April 29 | 10 AM onwards
Where: Academy of Pastry Arts India
Cost: Rs 1,199 onwards
This culinary workshop is for those who have a passion for cooking and learning new delicacies. It will be a complete hands-on workshop under the guidance of a trained and experienced chef worked internationally.
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
Sagar Wali Qawwali
When: April 29 | 5 PM onwards
Where: Airia Mall
Cost: Rs 799 onwards
Get ready for an unforgettable, soulful Sufi night.
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
Organic kitchen gardening workshop
When: April 30 | 11 AM
Where: Urrja Organic Farms
Cost: Rs 999 onwards
Feel the joy of growing your own food and adding organic nutrition to your plates. Learn simple, non-expensive methods to start your own edible garden on your balcony, rooftop, or backyard.
Experience an actual visit to an organic farm, understand the ecosystem, farming challenges, and much more.
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
Bengaluru
Magique presents DJ Chetas
When: April 29 | 9 PM onwards
Where: Magique
Cost: Rs 2,000 onwards
The BDM, DJ Chetas, is ready to make some noise live on stage. Get your tickets now!
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
Expressive #Art Therapy
When: April 29 | 3 PM onwards
Where: Church Street Social
Cost: Rs 900 onwards
Therapy or self-discovery uses creative expression as a means of exploring emotions, thoughts, and feelings. Through this expressive art therapy, you will tap into your unconscious mind and explore your inner self in a safe and non-judgmental space.
Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.
Make your own name plates
When: April 29
Where: Lahe Lahe
Cost: Rs 2,124 onwards
Get your passes and make your own plates. You can personalise them, decorate them, colour them, or just leave them simple.
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
Pottery workshop at Lahe Lahe
When: April 28-30
Where: Lahe Lahe
Cost: Rs 1,770 onwards
Trying your hand at pottery will not only help you build up a skill during these difficult times but it can be of great therapeutic help—the need of the hour.
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
Hyderabad
Canvas, Color & Candour
When: April 29 | 11 AM onwards
Where: Alignjoy by Padmaja Penmetsa
Cost: Rs 3,895 onwards
Join artists and experts who will ignite your creativity and leave you with a beautiful masterpiece to take home!
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
Killatk
When: April 30 | 7 PM onwards
Where: Trops Kitchen and Tavern
Cost: Rs 599
Don’t miss watching Killatk live on stage.
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
Chennai
Cake baking and frosting workshop
When: April 29 | 11 AM
Where: Reema’s Swad Cooking Classes
Cost: Rs 4,000 onwards
Learn new skills to make cakes and frosting in a fun way.
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
Casting art workshop
When: April 29-30 | 9 PM onwards
Where: Venue to be announced
Cost: Rs 4,999 onwards
Discover the endless possibilities of casting resin and create your own one-of-a-kind art pieces. Join this, and let experts guide you through the process step-by-step.
Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.
Kolkata
Madhur Sharma Live
When: April 30 | 8 PM - May 1 | 2 AM
Where: Space Bar and Kitchen
Cost: Rs 700 onwards
Get ready for an epic night of music, dancing, and good times at the tunes. Don't miss out on the excitement, mark your calendar, and be part of this unforgettable night.
Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.
Jannaat Ki Mehfil Ft. Rubai
When: April 29 | 10 PM - April 30 | 4 AM
Where: Golden Park Hotel
Cost: Rs 2,000
Come to experience the exclusive destination for live bands, Sufi music, and commercial hits over craft cocktails and irresistible culinary delights.
Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.
