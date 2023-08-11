Curtain Raiser: Here's all you can do on August 12 and 13

Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. We bring to you a curation of the major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Mumbai

Toiletpaper: Run As Slow As You Can

When: August 11 - September 30

Where: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Cost: Rs 200 Onwards

The largest exhibition ever by TOILETPAPER, 'Run As Slow As You Can,' showcases a surreal and oversaturated universe of hyperrealist installations and images. The exhibition is led by Italian contemporary artist Maurizio Cattelan and photographer Pierpaolo Ferrari, who create pop-culture-inspired parallel universes of edgy, provocative visuals.

Cattelan is known for his mix of genius and irreverence, while Ferrari is an Italian photographer whose surrealistic vision is a reflection of his early mentors. The exhibition aims to question the way we engage with an increasingly virtual world, drowned in visual stimulation.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Doodle Art Workshop

When: August 12 | 4 PM Onwards

Where: Marks & Spencer

Cost: Rs 599 onwards

Doodling is a fun and relaxing activity that promotes mindfulness, improves focus and concentration, and acts as a creative outlet to relieve stress.

Join Doodle Art Workshop, led by renowned artist Sonal Subhash, to unleash your imagination and explore your artistic side. This event is designed for beginners and experienced artists, offering guidance and techniques to enhance skills.

Book your spot to not miss out the opportunity to unleash your creativity and connect with like-minded individuals.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Wah Taj! Baithak - Classical Music Concert

When: August 13 | 7 AM Onwards

Where: Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea House

Cost: Free

Whether you're an experienced lover of classical music or just starting out, going to a classical music concert is a fascinating and rewarding experience, allowing you to experience timeless compositions and skilful performances by talented musicians.

Celebrate eight years of tea and soulful music at Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea House's "Wah Taj Baithak." Enjoy enchanting melodies, finest teas, and delectable culinary delights at this unforgettable event.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Delhi

Outrage Festival

When: August 12 | 5PM onwards

Where: Imperfecto Patio

Cost: Rs 1,399 onwards

Outrage Festival India is a music festival promoting metal music to large audiences, featuring leading acts like Undying Inc, IIIrd Sovereign, and Zygnema. The 5th edition will showcase upcoming and established artists, including Bhyanak Maut, Gutslit, Midhaven, Capital Metal Project, Colossal Figures, and Konflicts.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Mehfil E Sartaaj

When: August 13 | 7 PM onwards

Where: Gymkhana club

Cost: Rs 500

Satinder Sartaaj, an Indian singer-songwriter, actor, and poet, gained fame with his appearance on Zee Antakshari Show and the release of his hit single Sai. He has performed worldwide and is one of the most popular folk singers emerging from Punjab.

Sartaaj has significant film credits, including The Black Prince, and has a discography featuring Cheerey Wala Sartaaj, Rangrez-The Poet of Colors, and Hazaarey Wala Munda.

Gear up yourself for an mesmerising performance by the legend himself.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Bengaluru

Dot Mandala Workshop

When: August 12 | 4 PM Onwards

Where: Dialogues Cafe, JP Nagar

Cost: Rs 1,800 onwards

Attend a therapeutic and mindful mandala learning workshop where you'll learn the art of dots and the symmetry of perfect circle mandala practice.

A piece of dot mandala art can be used for decorative purposes or as a meditative medium to help heal your inner soul and spirit. Come and find out how this beautiful and simple art form can reduce stress, anxieties and improve your mood.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Exploring Botanical Perfumery

When: August 12 | 4 PM Onwards

Where: Copper + Cloves

Cost: Rs 1,500 onwards

The workshop will explore natural perfumery using more than 25 essential oils, which participants will be able to blend into their own therapeutic perfume.

Participants will embark on an olfactory journey, culminating in a bespoke, plant-based perfume roll-on. The workshop is tailored to meet the aromatic and therapeutic needs of each participant.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Candle Making Workshop

When: August 13 | 12 PM Onwards

Where: Dialogues Cafe Koramangala

Cost: Rs 1,750 onwards

Discover the art of creating beautiful candles and use your creativity to decorate your home in a practical, hands-on workshop. Using different types, fragrances, essential oils, containers, shapes and aesthetics, participants will create three candles.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Hyderabad

Anubhav Singh Bassi Show

When: August 12

Where: Shilpakala Vedika

Cost: Rs 1,200 onwards

Anubhav Singh Bassi, a lawyer, UPSC aspirant, entrepreneur, and comedian, believes that his failures are his successes. With casual conversation and hilarious content, Bassi's style of comedy is natural and casual.

His Bollywood debut, Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar, follows the success of Bas kar bassi.

Get your passes and don't miss the hilarious show when Bassi performs live.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Madhubani Art Wrokshop With Trishna Patnaik

When: August 14 | 4 PM Onwards

Where: Alignjoy

Cost: Rs 1,800 onwards

Experience the captivating world of Madhubani art, an ancient Indian folk art rooted in the Mithila region of Bihar, India. Encounter the magic of this unique art form, which combines mythology, vibrant colours, and rich cultural heritage.

Experienced instructors who guide you through techniques and secrets of Madhubani art, revealing the artist within you and bringing ancient stories to life on cartridge sheets with acrylic colours.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Crochet Throwblanket Workshop

When: August 12 | 3 PM Onwards

Where: Alignjoy

Cost: Rs 2,500 onwards

Join Crochet Now's expert hand crochet workshop to create a cozy throw blanket using your hand as the hook and plush wool as the canvas. With step-by-step instructions, both beginners and experienced crafters can create a unique and warm blanket.

Choose your favourite colours and stitch to create a personalised masterpiece that you'll cherish for years. Limited spots available, so don't miss out on this unique home decor opportunity. Secure your spot and enjoy a creative and enjoyable Saturday afternoon.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Chennai

Surf, Music & Fitness Festival

When: August 12 & 13

Where: Kovalam

Cost: NA

Covelong Classic - Surf, Music, and Fitness Festival 2023 returns for its ninth edition since its launch in 2013.

The two-day event marks the final leg of a four-leg National Surfing Series competition, crowning a national champion and giving the top 10 finishers a wild card entry into the WSL - International Surf Open Tamil Nadu.

The festival also features tribal folk music, a 34-member Tamil choral ensemble, indie sensations Avial and When Chai Met Toast, as well as The Soul, a Sri Lanka-based genre-fluid band.

The event offers music and fitness workshops, dance-based routines, traditional martial art forms, and new-age healing techniques. It also features an obstacle race, a barefoot 5K run, a flea market, tattoo artists, kiosks selling India-made surfboards, clothes, home decor, and jewellery, and food stalls.

Marakkuma Nenjam AR Rahman Live Concert

When: August 12 | 7 PM onwards

Where: Adityaram Palace

Cost: Rs 500 onwards

Award-winning music composer, singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and philanthropist, AR Rahman, known for his work in Indian and international cinema, will perform live this Saturday.

Immerse yourself in soul-stirring melodies and magical performances to commemorate 30 years of Rahmania.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Soundsworth Presents AGAM

When: August 13 | 8 PM

Where: Sri Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Agam is a contemporary Carnatic progressive rock band from Bangalore, formed in 2003, includes Harish Sivaramakrishnan, Ganesh Ram Nagarajan, Swamy Seetharaman, T Praveen Kumar, Aditya Kasyap, Sivakumar Nagarajan, Jagadish Natarajan, and Yadhunandan. The band will embark on the Onwards & Upwards Tour to showcase their new musical heights.

Get ready for an energetic performance, dont forget to bring your dancing shoes.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Kolkata

Jannaat Ki Mehfil FT . ANDAZ

When: August 12 | 10PM - August 13 | 4AM

Where: Wafira

Cost: Rs 3,500 onwards

Experience a journey of music, joy, and unity with Andaz's renowned ensemble at Jannaat Ki Mehfil. Experience ethereal voices, harmonies, and a delighful journey that transcends borders and resonates with love's harmony.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Jan Gan Man I Dr Kumar Vishwas

When: August 13 | 5 PM Onwards

Where: Biswa Bangla Convention centre

Cost: Rs 500 onwards

Dr Kumar Vishwas, a renowned Hindi poet and professor of Hindi Literature, has performed in various countries, including the USA, Dubai, Singapore, and Japan. He has received a Certificate of Recognition from the California State Assembly.

He is all set to take the stage for the pre-Independence Day celebration programme of the Kavi Sammelan with Suman Dubey, Dinesh Bawra and others.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Oliver Huntemann

When: August 11 | 8PM - August 12 | 4AM

Where: JW Marriott Hotel

Cost: Rs 3,500 onwards

Experience an electrifying night of EDM brilliance with Oliver Huntemann's highly anticipated event in Kolkata. Huntemann is known for his pulsating beats, infectious rhythms, and mind-blowing performances, earning him a dedicated global following.

Expect heart-pumping beats, mesmerizing visuals, and an atmosphere that keeps you dancing all night long. This is the perfect opportunity to experience the magic of EDM parties and events that elevate your senses to new dimensions. If you've been searching for the ultimate EDM event, look no further than Oliver Huntemann's performance in Kolkata.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.