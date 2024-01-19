Curtain Raiser: Here's all you can do on January 20 and 21

Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. We bring you a curation of the major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Mumbai

Infinity Mirrored Room

When: January 18-31

Where: NMACC

Cost: Rs 100

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) presents Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirror Room installation in India. The immersive work—part of Kusama's Infinity Mirror Rooms series—features hundreds of LED lights suspended at varying heights from the ceiling.

The mirror-panelled room creates limitless optical illusions with myriad reflections, including the viewer's image. The installation is part of a permanent art collection at the NMACC, alongside Kusama's famed Clouds.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Javed Ali Live In Concert

When: January 20 | 6.30 PM onwards

Where: T.M.C. Ground Hiranandani Estate

Cost: Rs 300 onwards

For Indian playback singer Javed Ali, the song Jashn-E-Bahaara from the film Jodhaa Akbar (2008) was a turning point. With over 100 songs across films, Ali is mostly popular for songs Kun Faya Kun, Tu Hi Haqeeqat, Guzarish, and Tum Mile, among others.

This weekend, gear up to immerse yourself in the ecstasy of Sufi music as Ali promises a soulful experience, including famous songs across Bollywood, Sufi, and folk music genres.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2024

When: January 20 - 28 | 10 AM onwards

Where: Kala Ghoda

Cost: RSVP

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (KGAF)—Asia's largest multi-disciplinary street arts festival—is returning for its 24th edition. Titled 'Udaan', it is an annual celebration of diverse artistic expressions and cultural heritage.

With over 300 programmes across 14 verticals, the festival will take place in over 25 venues in the precinct. This year's artist line-up includes Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Karen Anand, Tisca Chopra, Surupa Sen and Nrityagram, Herbie Hancock, Trintetra Gummaraju, Mahesh Kale, Kanan Gill, Paris Laxmi, Kumar Varun, Ranjit Hoskote, Dilip D'Souza, Naresh Fernandes, Atul Khatri, Daisy Rockwell, Moses Koul, Hussain Haidry, Manav Kaul, Nadira Zaheer Babbar, Abha Narain Lambah, and Moshe Shek.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Gin Explorers Club Retroverse Edition 2024

When: January 20 - 21 | 2 PM onwards

Where: Jio World Garden

Cost: Rs 900 onwards

The Gin Festival is back for a weekend-long cocktail party, featuring a selection of both international and homegrown gins. It will also feature disco vibes with talented artists, creating an unforgettable atmosphere. Pop-up food joints will serve culinary power-ups, making it an extravaganza for gin enthusiasts and partygoers alike.

The festival is an extravaganza like no other, offering an unforgettable gin-infused experience. Get ready to elevate your spirits and enjoy the excitement of the weekend-long celebration.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Delhi

Papon LIVE: Harmony- A Musical Journey

When: January 20 | 12 PM onwards

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Cost: Rs 399 onwards

Harmony, A Musical Journey is an event promoting inclusivity in music, featuring activities like band battles, fashion shows, food and beverage shows, documentary screenings, and performances by major artists. The event aims to unite art and culture, promoting the Indian heritage of music.

The highlight is the performance by Papon—a sought-after singer, composer, and multi-instrumentalist in India. Listen to his classic and evergreen songs live at an open-air music concert.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Kahaniyan Sunata Hun feat. Neelesh Misra

When: January 20 | 7 PM onwards

Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium

Cost: Rs 299 onwards

The Neelesh Misra India Tour offers a captivating journey of storytelling and melodies, featuring renowned storyteller Neelesh Misra weaving enchanting tales and soulful songs. The show blends humour, heart-touching narratives, and musical magic, providing an unforgettable exploration of India's cultural richness.

Don't miss the opportunity to experience this delightful fusion of narrative artistry and musical charm.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Shyft Pass present Sound Bath

When: January 20 | 11:30 AM

Where: Studio Ekko

Cost: Rs 799 onwards

Sound healing has been a part of ancient cultures for thousands of years, with indigenous peoples using drums, chanting, and other instruments for ceremonial and therapeutic purposes. These practices were often linked to spiritual rituals and believed to have healing properties.

Prepare yourself for a therapeutic and immersive experience to promote relaxation and tranquillity, where these soothing sounds envelop you, allowing you to connect with your inner self and experience a profound sense of serenity.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Bengaluru

The Immortals - 7, A Tribute To Mohammed Rafi

When: January 21 | 6 PM onwards

Where: Chowdiah Memorial Hall

Cost: Rs 350 onwards

The Prahlad Mira Academy is hosting a musical event dedicated to the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi, following 17 successful concerts in Bengaluru and other Indian cities.

The event promises to be a mesmerising evening, showcasing timeless melodies and soulful tunes that have left an indelible mark on music enthusiasts. The event promises to bring together fans to revel in the enchanting tunes that have stood the test of time, paying tribute to the magic woven by the iconic musician.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

19th Drishti National Dance Festival

When: January 20 | 6 PM onwards

Where: Chowdiah Memorial Hall

Cost: Rs 300 onwards

The Drishti National Dance Festival has been celebrating Indian classical dance forms since 2005. The festival—promoted by the Drishti Art Foundation and curated by Anuradha Vikranth and T M Vikranth—showcases human values and principles through dance.

The 19th festival, titled ‘Nritya Sandesha,’ will feature performances by several renowned classical dance companies, including Drishti Dance Ensemble, Chithkala Dance Company, Ayana Dance Company, and Saha Dance Ensemble.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

HridayaRaagam Live Concert by Vidhuprathap & Team

When: January 20 | 5 PM onwards

Where: Wings Arenas Kothanur

Cost: Rs 500 onwards

Vidhu Prathap is a celebrated Indian playback singer, composer, actor, and performer known for his unique vocal style and versatility. He has performed in Malayalam movies, devotional music, and pop genres.

Prathap has also performed in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada movies. He often shares stage performances with Malayalee people in other Indian states and abroad.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Historic Vehicles Drive Returns

When: January 21 | 10.30 AM

Where: Flag off at ITC Windsor and Showcase at ITC Gardenia

Cost: NA

ITC Windsor and ITC Gardenia—in partnership with the Federation of Historic Vehicles of India (FHVI)—are reviving the iconic Historic Vehicles Drive 2024. The event, which will take place from ITC Windsor to ITC Gardenia, will feature over 100 vehicles, including 65 cars and 46 bikes.





The theme is ‘Wheels to Vision,’ with ITC Hotels and FHVI supporting the cause by onboarding Shraddha Eye Care. About 25 children with visual impairments will join the drive, navigating through a curated map.

Hyderabad

Zomaland by Zomato Live

When: January 20 - 21 | 12 PM to 10 PM

Where: GMR Arena

Cost: Rs 699 onwards

Prepare for a gastronomic and entertainment extravaganza as Zomaland, presented by Zomato, returns for its grandest season yet! This carnival promises a delectable feast with over 500 pop-up restaurants offering a diverse range of culinary delights. Beyond just food, indulge in 140 hours of captivating entertainment and explore stunning attractions.

Immerse yourself in the festivities, savour delicious treats, and revel in the grandeur of this unparalleled food and entertainment celebration.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Metal Uprising ft. C6

When: January 20 | 9 PM onwards

Where: Hard Rock Cafe

Cost: Rs 750 onwards

Uprising is a progressive metal event featuring C6: A Sonic Odyssey, SKULPTR: Unleashing Diverse Sounds, and Monolitheon: The Captivating Experience.

C6's music is an odyssey with soaring guitar solos and introspective melodies, while SKULPTR's alternative metal combines electronic music. Monolitheon's music is captivating with intricate musicianship and powerful melodies. The event includes excellent food, live music, and cool drinks.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Wings India 2024

When: January 18-21

Where: Begumpet Airport

Cost: Rs 885 onwards

Wings India 2024—Asia's largest civil aviation gathering—will take place from January 18 to 21 at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad. The event will feature a Global Ministerial Conference and Global CEO's Forum, networking opportunities, an award ceremony, and cultural evenings.

Wings India 2024 serves as a platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to exchange ideas, forge partnerships, and showcase advancements in aviation technology. The event not only showcases the latest developments but also influences the industry's trajectory in the future.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Chennai

Just Joking! by Sharul Channa

When: January 19-20

Where: Medai - The Stage

Cost: Rs 399 onwards

Singapore's female stand-up comedian, Sharul Channa, is known for her one-woman show, Just Joking! Born in India and raised in Singapore, she engages local and Indian expat audiences with her unique blend of humour and anecdotal personal experiences, covering various trending topics and personal experiences in her one-woman show.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Suta: Artisanal Studio Workshop

When: January 20 | 4 PM onwards

Where: Suta

Cost: Rs 1,200 onwards

Suta Queens can now engage with artisans and learn about heirloom Indian crafts in an intimate setting. Suta has been reviving India's ingenious art forms for nearly eight years, ensuring weavers and artisans have the means to uphold their heirloom trades.

Suta's Chennai store will host a workshop on Kalamkari—a traditional Indian art form involving hand-painted or block-printed fabric with intricate designs. will also display a curated collection of visiting artisan products for Suta Queens to purchase.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Salsa Workshop

When: January 21 | 6.30 PM onwards

Where: IDAM

Cost: Rs 500 onwards

Bonny—trained in Salsa, Bachata, and Kizomba—is a popular social dancer in India and Asia, who performs and teaches at international festivals in Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Samui, and Singapore.

He is known for his musicality, energy, and style of dancing. Bonny has conducted boot camps in various styles of dancing and has been invited to international festivals like the World Bachata Festival KL, Bangkok Salsa Fiesta, Singapore Kizomba Weekender, and Samui Latin Fiesta. He won Kizomba competitions in Chennai and Online Asia in 2015 and 2016.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Kolkata

Ankita Shrivastav (FilmyChokri)

When: January 21 | 7 PM onwards

Where: Ideapod

Cost: Rs 399 onwards

Ankita Shrivastav, a renowned "Chaata" girl, is set to grace your city with her incredible comedy show. Don't miss the chance to witness her live performance, guaranteed to bring non-stop laughter.

Mark your calendars, gather your favourite people, and enjoy an unforgettable experience with Ankita Shrivastav.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Sickflip Live at Monkey Bar

When: January 20 | 9 PM - January 21 | 2 AM

Where: Monkey Bar and The Fatty Bao

Cost: Rs 500 onwards

Get ready to groove at a dance party featuring the incredible Sickflip, serving up an immersive experience with a fusion of house, disco, afro, and other infectious beats. Joining the lineup is the sensational Prateek Kuhad, offering exclusive mixes of his new releases.The atmosphere will be jazzy and vibrant by Rwikraj, xdjdiv, and djsawmik, spinning a delightful blend of western deep house and pop tunes.

It promises to be an unforgettable night filled with infectious rhythms and high-energy vibes.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Suta : Artisanal Studio Workshop

When: January 20 | 4 PM onwards

Where: Suta

Cost: NA

Suta Queens can now engage with artisans and learn about heirloom Indian crafts in an intimate setting. Suta has been reviving India's ingenious art forms for nearly eight years, ensuring practitioners have the means to uphold their heirloom trades.

Its Kolkata store will host a workshop on Kantha embroidery, a traditional craft originating from Bengal. The workshop will use simple running stitches to create intricate patterns on fabric, often transforming discarded textiles into vibrant pieces with floral motifs and mythological themes.

The store will also display a curated collection of visiting artisans' products for Suta Queens to purchase.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.