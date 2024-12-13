“The more that you read, the more things you will know.”

This quote by an American author and cartoonist Dr Seuss reflects the power of the habit of reading. Books expose one to varied thought processes, challenges the readers’ perspective, and offers clarity. As the Indian startup ecosystem continues to innovate and disrupt the tech infrastructure, entrepreneurs and investors keep going back to business manuals and handbooks that have helped forge their decision making skills to keep pace. YS Life dives into the personal libraries of some of the most notable Indian entrepreneurs and investors to uncover the books that have shaped their thought processes in 2024.

Kaivalya Vohra: Co-founder, Zepto

Most impactful read: Atomic Habits, James Clear

It was a game-changer for me this year. As a young CEO, managing the fast pace of quick commerce required not just big-picture thinking but also mastering the smaller, daily habits that drive sustainable growth. This book reminded me that progress is about compounding those tiny 1% improvements every day—whether it's improving customer experiences or team efficiency. It taught me how to systemise excellence, which is key when you're scaling rapidly in a market as dynamic as India.

Recommendations: The Indigo Story: Inside the Upstart that Redefined Indian Aviation, Shelley Vishwajeet

This book acts as a blueprint for navigating India’s complexities while maintaining focus on what matters—operational efficiency, and a relentless customer-first approach. Whether you're in aviation or quick commerce, the principles of discipline, simplicity, and execution outlined in the book are timeless and extremely relevant.

Keep going back to: Some Sizes Fit All, Akhil Gupta

It’s such a sharp take on business strategy and scaling in the Indian context. Re-reading it was a reminder of how adapting global best practices to local realities can create an unparalleled impact. It’s also full of useful nuggets about balancing ambition with execution, which resonates deeply as we scale to meet our next big milestones.

Kunal Bahl: Co-founder, Snapdeal and Titan Capital

Most impactful read: Poor Charlie’s Almanack, Charlie Munger

It offers timeless wisdom—blending humor, practicality, and deep insights into decision-making, investing, and life. I loved its multidisciplinary approach, emphasis on mental models, and focus on integrity and lifelong learning. It inspires critical thinking and provides actionable lessons for personal and professional growth.

Priyanka Gill: Co-founder, Good Glamm Group; Venture Partner, Kalaari Capital

Most impactful read: The Obstacle is the Way and Ego is the Enemy, Ryan Holiday

The way Ryan Holiday distills Stoic principles into modern-day applications provides a clear, practical pathway to achieving success while maintaining inner peace and resilience. These lessons on discipline, emotional control, and perspective have significantly influenced my decision-making, helping me stay grounded, focused, and balanced—regardless of challenges or setbacks.

Recommendations: Rather than a single book, I strongly recommend exploring insightful reports that capture the pulse of India’s dynamic startup ecosystem. For example, reports like The Kalaari Capital India Alpha Report, which outlines India’s immense potential, or the CXXO State of Female Entrepreneurship Report which offers crucial insights into the unique challenges and triumphs faced by female founders in India, can empower entrepreneurs to navigate and thrive in India’s rapidly evolving business landscape.

Keep going back to: The Hard Thing About Hard Things, Ben Horowitz; The Psychology of Money, Morgan Housel

The Hard Thing About Hard Things is like a trusted mentor for navigating the realities of running a business. It addresses the gritty, complex challenges of entrepreneurship with unfiltered honesty, reminding me that difficult decisions and moments are an inevitable part of the journey—and how to tackle them with courage and clarity.

The Psychology of Money continues to be one of my all-time favourites because of its timeless lessons on financial behavior and decision-making. Each time I re-read it, I uncover new insights about wealth, risk, and the power of long-term thinking. It’s a book that I not only revisit to realign my financial mindset, but also frequently share and gift to others, since I believe its wisdom can benefit anyone striving for financial success and peace of mind.

Abhay Singhal: Co-founder, InMobi; CEO, InMobi Advertising

Most impactful read: Range: How Generalists Triumph in Specialized World, David Epstein

The book emphasises how being ‘a little bit good in everything’ enhances learning and fosters the ability to connect disparate dots—qualities that are crucial for innovation.

Recommendations: How to Build a Leadership Pipeline, Ramcharan Das

This book is essential not only for entrepreneurs but also for managers at various stages of their careers. It distills the often-repeated phrase—“what got you here won’t get you there”—into actionable insights, guiding individuals on how to reinvent themselves with each step up the ladder. Entrepreneurs, in particular, face rapid transitions—scaling from idea conception to leading large teams—and this book provides a roadmap to navigate those changes effectively.

Ronnie Screwvala: Co-founder and Chairperson, upGrad

Most impactful read: World Order, Henry Kissinger

It has a very poignant narrative on various world leaders and how they impacted their countries, and thereby the culture and outlook of said countries.

Recommendations: The Golden Road, William Dalrymple; The Skills Powered Organisation: The Journey to the Next-Generation Enterprises, Tanuj Kapolashrami and Ravin Jesuthasan; War, Bob Woodward

The Golden Road is for everyone looking to grow and be part of the India Rising story—teaching that the past triggers what the future could hold. The second book is not just about skilling, but also helps trigger counterintuitive thinking about the future work force, who we hire and how we can work. War is an inside view into key decisions made by a few on issues that impact the whole world and the lives of millions who may live or die. It stands out for just how scary the foreign policies of nations can be, and how their perceived self power takes control over so much we think is in our control.

Keep going back to: Old Path White Clouds, Thich Nhat Hanh

It is an evergreen book about walking in the footsteps of Buddha.

Jaydeep Barman: Co-founder and CEO, Rebel Foods

Most impactful read: Setting the Table, Danny Meyer

Danny is the founder of some of New York’s most storied high-end restaurants, as well as Shake Shack, the world’s pre-eminent gourmet hamburger chain. The book highlights what it means to infuse personal delight and hospitality into every interaction with a customer. It provided us with a blueprint for scaling customer interactions effectively. Inspired by Setting the Table, we developed a company-wide three-pillar system for each of our brands: Best-in-Class CX, Personal Delight, and Creativity.

Recommendations: What I Learned About Investing from Darwin, Pulak Prasad

While it’s not specifically about startups, it provides a remarkable blueprint for how entrepreneurs can design their businesses to transition into public companies. It delves into identifying the right north-star metrics as a business evolves, effectively allocating scarce capital, balancing growth, and how to think about ROCE. This is a terrific read for founders aiming to build an enduring public company.

Keep going back to: The Outsiders, Will Thorndike

I re-read this book this year as I need to scale up with the growth of the company. As Rebel Foods scales up, I’ve realised that capital allocation is the single most important factor (alongside building and preserving culture) that I need to master. This book chronicles some of history's greatest and most unconventional capital allocators, including Warren Buffett, John Malone, and Tom Murphy. It’s a masterclass in how to grow your business through effective capital allocation.

Vamsi Krishna: Co-founder and CEO, Vedantu

Most impactful read: High Output Management, Andy Groove; Life 3.0, Max Tegmark

High Output Management is a must read for every manager. Andy (Groove) really delves deep into teaching many managerial tasks, from how to hold a good one-on-one to why training is a manager's job.

Life 3.0 is a very insightful read especially in today's age of AI. This book talks about what intelligence really means, how an intelligent species would look like in future, and what would happen when Artificial General Intelligence comes into play.

Rehan Yar Khan: Managing Partner, Orios Venture Partners

Most impactful read: Business Analytics: Data Analytics & Decision Making, S Christian Albright and Warne L. Winston

It covers using data for trends, forecasts, patterns and relationships. Businesses and human society are generating a massive amount of data each year because there is a software layer in almost everything we do: drive your car, and there is a chip inside that captures the data; cameras on the road further capture data; your smartphone which is always with you also captures your route data and what you did. The book is a detailed guide on reading and making sense of the data using various Excel and other software techniques. One of the most interesting items within it is a technique called Monte Carlo Simulation, which allows for elaborate forecasting using limited data and randomness.

Ankush Sabharwal: Founder and CEO, CoRover

Most impactful read: The 7 Habits of Effective People, Stephen Covey

This is a very powerful book that explains that if the basics are right and the foundation is principle-based, things will fall in place.

Recommendations: Just Aspire, Ajai Chaudhary

Keep going back to: Autobiography of a Yogi, Paramahansa Yogananda; Bhagvad Gita

Autobiography of a Yogi is a transformative experience, encouraging self-discovery and a deeper connection to the divine. The Bhagavad Gita helps navigate life’s complexities with wisdom, purpose, and equanimity.