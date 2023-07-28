Curtain Raiser: Here's all you can do on July 29 and 30

Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. We bring to you a curation of the major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Mumbai

Sushi

When: July 29 | 10 AM Onwards

Where: Culinary Craft

Cost: Rs 3,950 onwards

Originated in Japan, sushi-making is a wonderful culinary art. Sushi is made from sushi rice, a variety of fillings, and nori (seaweed) in different styles to create delicious and aesthetically pleasing dishes.

This is a fun and interactive way to master the techniques of sushi making and is perfect for sushi lovers of all levels.

Infinity Mirrored Room

When: July 28- August 20

Where: Nita Mukesh Amabani Cultural Centre

Cost: Rs 100

Nita Mukesh Amabani Cultural Centre (NMACC) presents Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirror Room, a stunning installation in India, for the first time. The immersive work, part of Kusama's Infinity Mirror Rooms series, features hundreds of LED lights suspended at varying heights from the ceiling. The mirror-panelled room creates a world of limitless optical illusions, with the myriad reflections including the viewer's image.

The installation is part of a permanent art collection at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, alongside Kusama's famed Clouds. The immersive experience offers a glimpse into a seemingly infinite universe where nothing is as it seems.

Delhi

WE3S Entertainment Festival ft. B Praak and Sunil Grover

When: July 29 | 7 PM Onwards

Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium,

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

WE3S Entertainment is hosting a music festival, featuring a stellar lineup of star performers. The event promises to be a sensational experience for music and laughter enthusiasts, featuring chart-topping artists B Praak and Sunil Grover, as well as rising sensations Raavi Kaur Bal and Dil Bagh Singh.

Join the celebration of the magic of music, where melodies ignite your soul and beats make you dance to pure bliss. Don't miss out on this unforgettable journey of music, fun, and laughter.

Hozho

When: July 28 | 10PM - July 29 | 3AM

Where: Andaz Delhi - a concept by Hyatt

Cost: Rs 4,720 onwards

Hozho, a Portuguese electronic music producer and DJ, has captured the world's attention with his unique Melodark signature. With millions of streams across multiple platforms, Hozho has built a massive fanbase. His passion, motivation, and love for music drive him to bring his passion to the world.

The Craft of Mixology: Making & Mastering A Fine Cocktail by Trove Experiences

When: July 29 | 5 PM Onwards

Where: Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg

Cost: Rs 3,000 onwards

Explore the world of cocktails and spirits with expert mixologists, learning to balance your own concoctions. The experience includes an introduction to different spirits, cocktail making techniques, bar equipment, garnishing tips, and stories and myths. Participants will create three types of cocktails and participate in a fun Mystery Box round.

Anubhav Bassi

When: July 30 | 5.30 PM Onwards

Where: Weightlifting Auditorium

Cost: Rs 1,499 onwards

Anubhav Singh Bassi, a lawyer, UPSC aspirant, entrepreneur, and comedian, believes that his failures are his successes. With casual conversation and hilarious content, Bassi's style of comedy is natural and casual.

His Bollywood debut - Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar, follows the success of Bas kar bassi.

Get your passes and don't miss the hilarious show when Bassi performs live.

Bengaluru

Monsoon Food Festival

When: July 25 | 12AM - July 31 | 11PM

Where: Stone Street by BHIVE

Cost: Free

Immerse yourself in the magic of the Monsoon Food Festival. A week filled with gastronomic delights with a new menu to match any festive occasion. As you savour monsoon-inspired delicacies, groove to live music and mesmerising Lady DJ performances. Bringing together the best of food, music, and ambience, don't miss this unforgettable extravaganza!

Punch Needle Workshop by ArtDelight Group

When: July 29 | 4:30 PM Onwards

Where: ArtDelight Group

Cost: Rs 1,799 onwards

Punch needle embroidery is an embroidery technique that uses a special needle to push thread through a piece of cloth, creating patterns, pictures, and lettering. It can be used to create clothes, home decor products, and rugs. The technique is suitable for children and adults, and can be enjoyed by both children and adults.

ArtDelight Group, a Bengaluru-based venture, offers a 3 hour guided session with an instructor.

Hyderabad

Be Your Own Barista (BYOB)

When: July 29 | 3 PM onwards

Where: Kaapi Machines India Pvt Ltd

Cost: Free

If you are a lover of lattes and cappuccinos, this session is for you. Learn the basics of coffee and brewing.

Let's dive into a coffee brewing session where we'll go through the process of making a delicious cup of coffee using the pour-over method. This gives more control over brewing variables and results in a richer, more aromatic cup of coffee.

Sip and Paint Workshop With Mixology Session

When: July 29 | 1 PM Onwards

Where: Xora Bar & Kitchen

Cost: Rs 1,199 onwards

It's not just sip and paint, but also a mixology session. Create your drink at the bar, sip it while exploring your creative side with acrylic paints, and listen to music from Projectnada - the perfect way to unwind over the weekend!

Chennai

Madras on Music

When: July 29 | 5 PM Onwards

Where: Adityaram Palace

Cost: Rs 699 onwards

A global line-up of artists from various genres will perform at Chennai's first Indie Alt Music Festival. The event promises a weekend of music, art, food, and incredible experiences.

The line-up features Oorka, Yogi B, Natchatra, Anthony Dasan & Party, Sean Roldan & Friends, Stephen Zechariah, Oorali, Drum Fighters, 7 Bantaiz, Mapulz, JHANU, SKRAT, Paul Jacob and The Folk Agenda, Kaber Vasuki, Siennor, Otha Sevuru, Ammar808, DJ URI & Paper Queen, Paal Dabba, Devoid-Kavin, and The Puli Cats.

Book your tickets to a musical getaway!

Rohit Swain

When: July 30 | 6.30 PM Onwards

Where: Offbeat Music Ventures

Cost: Rs 399 onwards

Rohit Swain's performances blend impersonation, sketches, and guitar songs to create his own amusing style of comedy. With over 5 million views on YouTube and 100 million views on Instagram, Swain's observational style and crowdwork leave audiences craving more.

He has been featured on NDTV's The Rising Stars of Comedy, where he was hilarious as hell. An act not to be missed, get your tickets.

Kolkata

Papon

When: July 30 | 9 PM Onwards

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Kolkata

Cost: Free

A singer, composer and multi-instrumentalist, Papon is one of the most sought-after voices in India today. Experience a rendition of some classic, evergreen songs with PAPON. Listen to him perform live at an open air music concert.

Don't miss the musical antics of this rock star.

Jannat Ki Mehfil ft. Shaam-E-Jannat

When: July 29 | 8PM - July 30 | 4AM

Where: Club Jannaat

Cost: Rs 2,000 onwards

Get ready to be transported to the realms of bliss with the renowned ensemble. Let their harmonies and ethereal voices awaken the depths of your being.

Chord do Aanchal

When: July 29 | 6 PM Onwards

Where: Effingut Brewpub- Park Street

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

In this hilarious one-hour show, Aanchal Agrawal, a Marwari baniya girl, performs anecdotal comedy about life in a joint family, growing up among brothers, and her father's drug addiction.

